LIVE Score, England vs India, 1st T20I at Northampton: Wyatt, Beaumont open for hosts after being asked to bat

Right. Time for LIVE action as Danielle Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont walk out to open. Beaumont to take strike. Shikha Pandey to open India's bowling.
|England Women
|India Women
|7/0 (1.0 ov) - R/R 7
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Tammy Beaumont
|Batting
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Danni Wyatt
|Batting
|2
|4
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Shikha Pandey
|1
|0
|5
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
7 (7) R/R: 7
Danni Wyatt 2(4)
Tammy Beaumont 1(2)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
Right. Time for LIVE action as Danielle Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont walk out to open. Beaumont to take strike. Shikha Pandey to open India's bowling.
India playing XI: Harmanpreet Kaur(Captain) Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper ), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav
England playing XI: Heather Knight(Captain), Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones(wicketkeeper), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Freya Davies
Toss update: Harmanpreet Kaur has won the coin toss and India women will field first.
India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday attributed her prolonged lean patch with the bat to lack of preparation following her recovery from a COVID-19 infection and groin injury earlier this year.
However, the senior batter is confident of finding her mojo back in the three-match T20 series against England.
"I'm someone who likes to give 200 percent on the field, needs a lot of time for preparation on the ground. At international level, you can't get things easily, the mindset and approach for the game is not that easy," said Harmanpreet.
Find out more here.
India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur would be aiming to overcome her prolonged form slump and provide a much-needed boost to the struggling batting line-up in the opening T20 International against formidable hosts England on Friday.
England lead the multi-format series 6-4 after a drawn Test and a 2-1 score-line in ODIs.
Harmanpreet, who has not scored a fifty in the shortest format since November 2018, will have to lead from the front.
Both the openers — Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana — are in good touch but the team is expecting more consistency from them, especially from the vice-captain.
The standout performer of the tour — Sneh Rana — is set to play her first T20 since February 2016.
Click here to read the full match preview.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the first T20I between England women and India women at Northampton. This will be a different Indian side, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, as Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami will watch from the sidelines having retired from the shortest format. England lead the multi-format series 6-4. Stay tuned for more updates.
England women vs India women, 1st T20I, LIVE score and updates: Right. Time for LIVE action as Danielle Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont walk out to open. Beaumont to take strike. Shikha Pandey to open India's bowling.
First T20I preview: The one-off Test is done and dusted, the ODI series also complete, ending in favour of the hosts, and now the focus shifts to T20Is as England women and their Indian counterparts look set to battle it out in the final leg of India’s tour to England.
After the competitive drawn Test, the visitors toiled hard to avoid a clean sweep in the ODIs, as they salvaged some pride in the third and final ODI recently.
Mithali Raj showcased class and consistency in the ODIs, scoring a fifty in each of the one-dayers, but the visitors will be missing the services of Mithali and fellow veteran Jhulan Goswami, both of whom have retired from the shortest format.
There will be personnel changes within the squad, as a result, with the likes of Richa Ghosh and Indrani Roy coming into the side.
Shafali Verma began the England tour with scores of 96 and 63 in the one-off Test, but she hasn’t been able to carry on the exploits to the limited-overs so far, with scores of 15, 44 and 19 in the three ODIs.
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has not scored a fifty in limited-overs cricket since November 2018, but she will be expected to lead from the front as India look to end the tour on a high.
Sneh Rana, who has been instrumental with the ball apart from an unbeaten 80 in the Test, looks all set to play in her first T20I since February 2016.
Deepti Sharma also features in the side, and the team also consists Simaran Dil Bahadur, apart from Deepti and Rana, as all-rounders.
For England the returning, Danielle Wyatt will open alongside Tammy Beaumont, but Kate Cross, who took a five-wicket haul in the second ODI in Taunton, is not part of the squad.
England are leading the multi-format series 6-4, and the upcoming matches promise to bring a lot of thrilling moments.
Teams (from):
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain) Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.
England: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Danni Wyatt.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Click here to follow LIVE scorecard of the one-off Test between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh in Harare.
Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 49th consecutive day, while the daily positivity rate has remained under five percent for 24 days
Invited to bat, India could manage a below-par 221 in the stipulated 50 overs, build largely around Raj's 92-ball 59 and opener Shafali Verma's 55-ball 44.