LIVE Score, England vs India, 1st ODI at Bristol: Visitors lose second wicket as Shrubsole dismisses Mandhana

After 15 overs, INDW 45/2 (Mithali 5, Punam 14)
Sciver continues. Mithali Raj with a couple of runs towards left of point region. Three runs off the over. And it's time for drinks.
|India Women
|England Women
|51/2 (15.5 ov) - R/R 3.22
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Punam Raut
|Batting
|19
|37
|3
|0
|Mithali Raj (C)
|Batting
|6
|19
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Natalie Sciver
|3
|0
|14
|0
|Kate Cross
|1.5
|0
|7
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 27/2 (9.4)
|
24 (24) R/R: 3.89
Mithali Raj (C) 6(19)
Punam Raut 18(18)
|
Smriti Mandhana 10(25) S.R (40)
b Anya Shrubsole
After 14 overs, INDW 41/2 (Mithali 2, Punam 14)
Kate Cross is introduced, and she appeals for an LBW against Mithali right away, but umpire says no. Height could have been an issue, and ball-tracking clearly shows the ball missing the wickets. England opt not to review. Just a single off the over.
After 13 overs, INDW 41/2 (Mithali 1, Punam 14)
Sciver continues. It's a morale-boosting over for India with two fours off it. Both come from Punam Raut. Eight off it.
FOUR! Sweetly driven through the covers as Punam is able to find the boundary. A welcome boundary for India.
After 12 overs, INDW 33/2 (Mithali 1, Punam 6)
Punam Raut punches between point and cover for a couple of runs in the first ball, but neither are yet to find a boundary. India's last boundary came in the fifth over, so both will be looking to change gears. Just three off Shrubsole's over.
After 11 overs, INDW 30/2 (Mithali 1, Punam 3)
The umpire signals the second powerplay and there's a bowling change. Nat Sciver comes in to replace Katherine Brunt. Punam Raut begins with a single towards fine leg. Mithali is also off the mark with a single. Three off it.
After 10 overs, INDW 27/2 (Mithali 0, Punam 1)
Shrubsole returns for her fifth over. India's run rate continues to be below three. Skipper Mithali Raj comes in for India following the wicket of Smriti Mandhana. Mandhana was looking to play the shot too square, but the ball eventually clipped the top of off-stump, hitting the wickets. Wicket maiden.
OUT! Another big wicket! Anya Shrubsole with the wicket as Mandhana tries to play the shot too square, but the ball nicks the off-stump instead.
Mandhana b Shrubsole 10
After 9 overs, INDW 27/1 (Mandhana 10, Punam 1)
Brunt continues. Pressure seems to be starting to build up on Mandhana, who looks eager to get a few boundaries. Punam Raut survives an LBW scare. She's given out LBW initially by the umpire, but she decides to go for the review. Ball-tracking shows it's missing the stumps, despite the impact being in line. Just two off it.
After 8 overs, INDW 25/1 (Mandhana 9, Punam 1)
Shrubsole is back. It's been a cautious start from India at Bristol, as the two women at the middle continue to try and build a rapport. Another maiden.
OUT! Breakthrough for England. Shafali AVerma goes for the big one, only to find Shrubsole. Brunt strikes. Shafali Verma c Shrubsole b Brunt 15
Live Score updates England Women vs India Women first ODI at Bristol: Sciver continues. Mithali Raj with a couple of runs towards left of point region. Three runs off the over. And it's time for drinks.
Preview: Indian women's cricket team gear up to face a tough English team in the opening ODI of the three-match series at the Bristol County Ground.
After showing their calibre against England in the longest format of the game, India will hope to maintain the same form in the limited-overs series against England, who won the 50-over format World Cup in 2017.
In their preview ODI series played in March this year, India suffered four defeats against South Africa and won just once. With the World Cup scheduled next year, the skipper and the team management will aim to make significant improvements with the team.
"We look really positive going into the World Cup. The way the girls performed to save the Test has added confidence to the unit. England is a very good side, one of the best in the world. They will have the advantage playing at home. But we have players who have played leagues here in England, we'll gather information from them and that will help us do well," Mithali Raj said.
India's batting sensation Shafali Verma is all set to make her ODI debut in the first match. She has been in good form, performing in both the innings in the recent Test.
Squads:
India: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, HarmanpreeKaur (vc), Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Arundhati Reddy, Puja Vastrakar, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Indrani Roy (wk).
England: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Kate Cross, Nat Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones (wk), Freya Davis, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Sarah Glenn, Emily Arlott, Tash Farrant.
Test matches in the women's game are few and far between the world over and the 38-year-old Mithali has played just 10 longest format matches in a career of 12 years so far. She last played a Test in 2014.
The Test ended in a draw after India recovered brilliantly from a middle-order batting collapse to score 344 for 8 in their second innings after being forced to follow-on.
Verma and Mandhana shared a solid 167 runs off 48.5 overs for the opening stand before both departed in quick time as the collapse started for India.