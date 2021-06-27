LIVE Score, England vs India, 1st ODI at Bristol: Visitors lose second wicket as Shrubsole dismisses Mandhana

Live Score updates England Women vs India Women first ODI at Bristol: Sciver continues. Mithali Raj with a couple of runs towards left of point region. Three runs off the over. And it's time for drinks.

Preview: Indian women's cricket team gear up to face a tough English team in the opening ODI of the three-match series at the Bristol County Ground.

The women's team arrived in the UK to play a one-off Test followed by three ODI matches and three T20I games. The team, led by Mithali Raj showed great determination to pull off a memorable draw in the Test which took place at the same venue from 16 to 19 June.

After showing their calibre against England in the longest format of the game, India will hope to maintain the same form in the limited-overs series against England, who won the 50-over format World Cup in 2017.

In their preview ODI series played in March this year, India suffered four defeats against South Africa and won just once. With the World Cup scheduled next year, the skipper and the team management will aim to make significant improvements with the team.

"We look really positive going into the World Cup. The way the girls performed to save the Test has added confidence to the unit. England is a very good side, one of the best in the world. They will have the advantage playing at home. But we have players who have played leagues here in England, we'll gather information from them and that will help us do well," Mithali Raj said.

India's batting sensation Shafali Verma is all set to make her ODI debut in the first match. She has been in good form, performing in both the innings in the recent Test.

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, HarmanpreeKaur (vc), Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Arundhati Reddy, Puja Vastrakar, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Indrani Roy (wk).

England: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Kate Cross, Nat Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones (wk), Freya Davis, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Sarah Glenn, Emily Arlott, Tash Farrant.