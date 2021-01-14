Emirates Cricket Board calls off ODI between UAE and Ireland following string of COVID-19 cases

Abu Dhabi: The one-day international between United Arab Emirates and Ireland, which was due to take place on Thursday, was postponed by the UAE cricket board on Wednesday even though there have been no more cases of COVID-19 amongst the players.

"Emirates Cricket Board confirms that tomorrow's match... against Ireland has been suspended," a statement from the board said.

"Although no new positive cases have been returned the decision, supported by Cricket Ireland, was made due to the UAE team remaining in quarantine as directed by authorities on January 11th."

This is the third time that one of the matches in the four-match series has been called off.

UAE won Friday's opening encounter without vice-captain Chirag Suri and uncapped left-arm spinner Aryan Lakra who both tested positive for coronavirus.

Sunday's second game was pushed back to 16 January after another player tested positive before Tuesday's encounter was also suspended following four more positive tests among the home players.

"Discussions continue regarding rescheduling matches," said the UAE statement.

Following the UAE series, Ireland will remain in the country to play three ODIs against Afghanistan with the first of those scheduled for 21 January.

Coronavirus cases have spiked in the UAE, with the World Health Organisation reporting just around 3,000 new cases every day since Friday.