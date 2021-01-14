Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Emirates Cricket Board calls off ODI between UAE and Ireland following string of COVID-19 cases

  • Agence France-Presse
  • January 14th, 2021
  • 0:01:43 IST

Abu Dhabi: The one-day international between United Arab Emirates and Ireland, which was due to take place on Thursday, was postponed by the UAE cricket board on Wednesday even though there have been no more cases of COVID-19 amongst the players.

"Emirates Cricket Board confirms that tomorrow's match... against Ireland has been suspended," a statement from the board said.

"Although no new positive cases have been returned the decision, supported by Cricket Ireland, was made due to the UAE team remaining in quarantine as directed by authorities on January 11th."

This is the third time that one of the matches in the four-match series has been called off.

UAE won Friday's opening encounter without vice-captain Chirag Suri and uncapped left-arm spinner Aryan Lakra who both tested positive for coronavirus.

Sunday's second game was pushed back to 16 January after another player tested positive before Tuesday's encounter was also suspended following four more positive tests among the home players.

"Discussions continue regarding rescheduling matches," said the UAE statement.

Following the UAE series, Ireland will remain in the country to play three ODIs against Afghanistan with the first of those scheduled for 21 January.

Coronavirus cases have spiked in the UAE, with the World Health Organisation reporting just around 3,000 new cases every day since Friday.

Updated Date: January 14, 2021 00:01:43 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Pakistan to play 10 bilateral series this year aside from T20 World Cup, says PCB chief Ehsan Mani
First Cricket News

Pakistan to play 10 bilateral series this year aside from T20 World Cup, says PCB chief Ehsan Mani

Mani said in a podcast that Pakistan had lined up 10 bilateral series in the new year and would play around nine Tests, 20 ODIs and 39 T20 matches as there would be no shortage of cricket for players.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Arjun Tendulkar picked in 22-member Mumbai squad
First Cricket News

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Arjun Tendulkar picked in 22-member Mumbai squad

Apart from Arjun, another pacer, Krutik Hanagavadi, was also added to a 22-member squad.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stable after undergoing 'primary angioplasty'
First Cricket News

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stable after undergoing 'primary angioplasty'

Ganguly complained of chest pain following a workout session on Friday evening and family members took him to the hospital this afternoon when the problem recurred.