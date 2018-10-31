First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 4th ODI Oct 29, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 224 runs
PAK and AUS in UAE | 3rd T20I Oct 28, 2018
PAK Vs AUS
Pakistan beat Australia by 33 runs
PAK and NZ in UAE Oct 31, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
WI in IND Nov 01, 2018
IND vs WI
Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Embarrassed PCB launches inquiry into 'biscuit' trophy fiasco; board's marketing department to undergo revamp

"The silverware was an embarrassment for us and investigation is being held as to how the concerned department allowed this to happen," a PCB official said

Press Trust of India, October 31, 2018

Karachi: "Embarrassed" by the biscuit-shaped trophy that became a social media joke before the T20 series against Australia, the Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday launched an inquiry into the fiasco and its marketing head resigned.

Social media was flooded with jokes ridiculing the PCB after a biscuit-shaped trophy was unveiled for the series earlier this month that Pakistan won 3-0.

Australian captain Aaron Finch and his Pakistani counterpart Sarfraz Ahmed. Image credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

The biscuit-shaped trophy became a social media joke. Image credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

"The silverware was an embarrassment for us and investigation is being held as to how the concerned department allowed this to happen," a PCB official said on condition of anonymity.

Another source said the head of PCB's marketing department, Naila Bhatti, has now resigned.

"The PCB is subsequently planning a revamp in its marketing department," he said.

The silverware for the T20 series was trolled across social media platforms, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) added fuel to the fire by comparing it with the Champions Trophy silverware.

The source said the Board has ordered the inquiry into the functioning of its marketing department, which currently has 13 members.

Updated Date: Oct 31, 2018

Tags : Australia, Biscuit Trophy, Pakistan, Pakistan Vs Australia 2018, PCB, Sarfraz Ahmed, SportsTracker, t20 Series

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6869 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4486 136
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all