First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 Asia Qualifier | Match 5 Jul 24, 2019
NEP vs MAL
Nepal beat Malaysia by 7 wickets
ICC WT20 Asia Qualifier | Match 3 Jul 23, 2019
QAT vs NEP
Qatar beat Nepal by 4 wickets
BAN in SL Jul 26, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
BAN in SL Jul 28, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Elyse Villani says England have 'nothing to lose' in T20I series, Aussies still have lot to achieve despite retaining Ashes

Australia's Elyse Villani feels that her team still has a lot to achieve despite retaining the Ashes. Villani stated that the English side does not have anything to lose, therefore, she is expecting England to come at them with full force.

Asian News International, Jul 25, 2019 17:54:04 IST

Melbourne: Australia's Elyse Villani feels that her team still has a lot to achieve despite retaining the Ashes.

"If we only retain the Ashes and don't win it outright, that'll be really disappointing for us, so we know we've still got a lot to achieve," Cricket.com.au quoted Villani as saying.

Elyse Villani says England have nothing to lose in T20I series, Aussies still have lot to achieve despite retaining Ashes

File image of Elyse Villani. AFP

Australia women whitewashed England in a three-match ODI series to have a six-point lead over the hosts. And after the Test match ended in a draw, both the teams were awarded two points each and consequently the visitors retained the Ashes as the points tally stands at 8-2.

However, the three-match T20I series is yet to be played in the ongoing multi-format Ashes series.

Villani stated that the English side does not have anything to lose, therefore, she is expecting England to come at them with full force.

"The T20 series is a series within the Ashes series and we want to come here and win all three parts of the tour. England have absolutely nothing to lose and everything to gain so they'll come out pretty hard and with a point to prove," she said.

Villani did not feature in the ODI series and Test match but will play the T20I series.

Villani expressed excitement and said: "I'm excited about getting into the T20Is. It's always a massive challenge playing there in front of their home crowd, but the girls have been in outstanding form leading into this first T20 so hopefully, we can continue that."

The first T20I match between Australia and England will be played on 26 July.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2019 17:54:04 IST

Tags : Ashes, Ashes 2019, Australia, Australia Women's Cricket Team, Cricket, Elyse Villani, England Vs Australia, England Women Vs Australia Women, Sports, SportsTracker, The Ashes, Women's Ashes, Women's Ashes 2019

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 Australia 5543 111
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 New Zealand 4737 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all