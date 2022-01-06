Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

'Elgar's knock one for the memories': Twitter lauds South Africa as they down India by 7 wickets to level series

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • January 6th, 2022
  • 22:12:30 IST

South Africa defeated India by seven wickets in the second Test to level the three-match series 1-1 in Johannesburg on Thursday. This is India's first loss in a Test match at the Wanderers.

After two sessions were wiped out to rain, South Africa, chasing 240, came out needing 122 runs for a memorable win with eight wickets in hand.

Skipper Dean Elgar led from the front with an unbeaten 96 off 188 balls to take his team home in 67.4 overs.

The other crucial contributions came from Aiden Markram (31), Rassie van der Dussen (40), Keegan Peterson (28) and Temba Bavuma (23 not out off 45).

India's bowlers could not extract enough from the surface with Mohammad Shami getting the only wicket to fall on the day.

The third and final Test begins in Cape Town from 11 January.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Proteas' victory:

