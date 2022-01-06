'Elgar's knock one for the memories': Twitter lauds South Africa as they down India by 7 wickets to level series

South Africa defeated India by seven wickets in the second Test to level the three-match series 1-1 in Johannesburg on Thursday. This is India's first loss in a Test match at the Wanderers.

After two sessions were wiped out to rain, South Africa, chasing 240, came out needing 122 runs for a memorable win with eight wickets in hand.

Skipper Dean Elgar led from the front with an unbeaten 96 off 188 balls to take his team home in 67.4 overs.

The other crucial contributions came from Aiden Markram (31), Rassie van der Dussen (40), Keegan Peterson (28) and Temba Bavuma (23 not out off 45).

India's bowlers could not extract enough from the surface with Mohammad Shami getting the only wicket to fall on the day.

The third and final Test begins in Cape Town from 11 January.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Proteas' victory:

2022…it’s only the first week and it’s already looking like a great year for Tests. ✌️ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 6, 2022

Sometimes you just have to doff off your hat and say well played. Huge respect for Elgar. Was stranded on 86* as SA lost from a winning position at Joburg last time. This time gets his team home. Really admire his 'over my dead body' attitude. Take a bow Elgar and SA 🙌🏻 #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/opjqpGF5fG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 6, 2022

Fabulous win against heavy odds. Take a bow #SA! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 6, 2022

Excellent chase. Not easy to shut out the previous ball and play the next one on its merit. And always looking for the run scoring chance. Elgar’s knock one for the memories. (India bowled well - though 25 extras too many). All set for Cape Town. — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) January 6, 2022

Only been 6 days, I think 2022 will be a great year for Test cricket. #Elgar #INDvsSA #INDvSA — Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) January 6, 2022

South African cricket needed that panacea. Leaders lead from the front ; Dean Elgar,,,,HERO👏👏. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) January 6, 2022