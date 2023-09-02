Viacom18 on Saturday announced that the group had acquired exclusive media rights for BCCI’s international and domestic cricket matches that will be held in India between September 2023 and March 2028. The group acquired the media rights for a cumulative figure of Rs 5693 crores during an e-auction.

Viacom18 will broadcast a total of 88 India home games. This includes 25 Tests, 27 ODIs and 36 T20Is.

“We are elated about winning the exclusive media rights to BCCI International and Domestic Matches, and excited at the opportunity to serve fans the best of India cricket across both digital and TV,” Anil Jayaraj, CEO of Viacom18 Sports, said via a press release.

“We would also like to thank the BCCI for conducting a transparent and efficient E-Auction process,” he added.

“Live sports consumption in India has sharply pivoted towards digital, and winning the global digital rights will help us further fuel this ascendancy,” he added.

“Additionally, winning the broadcast rights is an extension of our strategy as we will continue to serve quality and affordable content to all viewers as they continue to migrate from linear TV to digital screens. The landmark rights, therefore, come with a great responsibility of enhancing viewers’ experience of Indian cricket like never before,” continued Jayaraj.

The five-year media right cycle will begin with Australia’s tour of India in September. India will play three ODIs against Australia starting from 22 September as part of their buildup towards the World Cup.

The Aussies will then stay back in India after the World Cup to play five T20Is against the Men in Blue, that starts on 23 November.