First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 48 May 14, 2018
PUN Vs BLR
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets
IPL | Match 47 May 13, 2018
MUM Vs RAJ
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets
BANW in SA May 17, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
BANW in SA May 19, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ECB's proposal for new 100-ball competition is to attract younger audience to cricket, says chairman Colin Graves

The English and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) proposal for a new 100-ball competition was created to attract younger people to the sport, according to the organisation’s chairman Colin Graves.

Reuters, May 15, 2018

The English and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) proposal for a new 100-ball competition was created to attract younger people to the sport, according to the organisation’s chairman Colin Graves.

ECB logoLast month, the ECB unanimously backed a proposal to add an eight-team tournament to their domestic schedule from 2020. The shorter matches will see each side face 15 six-ball overs, culminating in a final 10 deliveries.

Graves believes that ECB’s recent experimentation of new formats is due to traditional cricket not enticing younger audiences.

“It’s a challenge but every county chairman — and I mean every county chairman — has told me that they are behind the new tournament. They can see why we are doing it,” Graves told the Times.

“What we do know is the kind of audience that we are not getting. We’re after kids and the next generation, the families.

“We are not getting them to watch our existing products so we know there is a gap in the marketplace and we know that, when we get that product right, it will attract a new audience... “

Despite the new array of formats that the ECB is testing, Graves emphasised that existing fans of traditional forms would not be taken for granted, pointing out that the governing body’s investment in county and international cricket.

The 70-year-old also said that he was disappointed by the reaction to the new proposal but understood that the adverse reception was due to the uncertainty surrounding the event.

“The reaction (to the new tournament) was disappointing, but to be expected because a lot of it is in its infancy,” he added.

“It’s only a concept, there’s a lot of work to do with it and, when we do that work and put it out to the public and players, they will see it in a different light...”

Updated Date: May 15, 2018

Tags : #100-Ball #100-Ball Tournament #Colin Graves #Cricket #Cricket News #ECB #English And Wales Cricket Board #Sports #SportsTracker #TheySaidIt

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 12 9 3 0 18
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Kolkata
 12 6 6 0 12
4
Rajasthan
 12 6 6 0 12
5
Punjab
 12 6 6 0 12
6
Mumbai
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Bangalore
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Delhi
 12 3 9 0 6

Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all