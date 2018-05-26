First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Qualifier 2 May 25, 2018
HYD Vs KOL
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs
IPL | Eliminator May 23, 2018
KOL Vs RAJ
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 25 runs
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
INDW vs MALW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
BANW vs SLW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ECB stand-in director Andy Flower warns of IPL curtailing English players' growth in First-Class cricket

Andy Flower, however, accepted the benefits of playing in the IPL, specially handling a lot of pressure and playing in front of big crowds and among some of the best players in the world.

IANS, May 26, 2018

London: England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) stand-in director Andy Flower has warned that allowing English players to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) can result in their missing out on "growth opportunities" in First-Class cricket.

File image of Andy Flower. Reuters

File image of Andy Flower. Reuters

Interestingly it was during Flower's tenure as England head coach when there was regular tension between the players wanting to participate in the IPL — notably Kevin Pietersen.

Andy Flower, however, accepted the benefits of playing in the IPL, specially handling a lot of pressure and playing in front of big crowds and among some of the best players in the world.

"The ECB position, at the moment, is to allow some of our best players to go to the IPL," Flower was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"And a lot of people will say things have thankfully moved on from the time I made my decisions around subjects like the IPL.

"(By playing in the IPL) They do miss out on some really excellent growth opportunities in first-class cricket for their counties. There is no doubt about that.

"But the understanding at the moment is that they are growing in other ways, playing under a lot of pressure, in front of big crowds and among some of the best players in the world at the IPL," the former Zimbabwe skipper added.

The ongoing 11th season of the IPL has witnessed a number of star English players, including Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali plying their trade for various franchises.

Updated Date: May 26, 2018

Tags : #Andy Flower #Ben Stokes #Chris Woakes #Cricket #England And Wales Cricket Board #England Head Coach #Indian Premier League #IPL 2018 #Kevin Pietersen #Moeen Ali #SportsTracker #Zimbabwe Cricket Team

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10

Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all