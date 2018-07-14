First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in ZIM | 1st ODI Jul 13, 2018
ZIM Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 201 runs
IND in ENG | 1st ODI Jul 12, 2018
ENG Vs IND
India beat England by 8 wickets
ICC WWT20Q Jul 14, 2018
PNGW vs SCO
Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht
ICC WWT20Q Jul 14, 2018
THAW vs UGAW
VRA Ground, Amstelveen
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ECB appoint former England batsman James Taylor as national team selector

James Taylor has been appointed as an England selector, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Friday.

Agence France-Presse, July 14, 2018

London: James Taylor has been appointed as an England selector, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Friday.

Former England international Taylor was forced to retire due to a heart condition two years ago and he now completes a panel headed by national selector Ed Smith and also featuring England head coach Trevor Bayliss.

The appointment of Taylor completes a restructure of the panel that started when Smith replaced fellow former England batsman James Whitaker in April.

File image of England's James Taylor. Image courtesy: Twitter @ECB_cricket

File image of England's James Taylor. Image courtesy: Twitter @ECB_cricket

"I'm thrilled to be taking up this role with the ECB and once again supporting the England set-up," said Taylor.

"This is an important role and it's a huge honour to be appointed.

"I have always been deeply passionate about the game and will bring all of my energy and experience -- from the Lions (England A), domestic cricket and the international Test and white-ball game — to this task.

"I'm excited to be given the opportunity to work alongside Ed Smith and can't wait to get started."

Taylor was diagnosed with arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy in 2016, with the condition immediately ending his eight-year long career as a professional cricketer that saw him make 34 international appearances, including seven in Test matches.

The timing was particularly cruel as it appeared Taylor was on the verge of establishing himself in the England set-up.

But Taylor soon moved into media work as a cricket broadcaster and newspaper columnist. He also became a member of Smith's new advisory network of England scouts before moving up in the hierarchy with his appointment as a selector.

At 28, the former Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire batsman is unusually young for such a post but Smith insisted his premature retirement had given England a "unique opportunity".

"We are excited that James is joining us as a full-time England selector for the men's game," said Smith.

"He is highly determined, with a deep knowledge of the contemporary game at domestic and international level. He was the outstanding candidate.

"James's early retirement has brought a unique opportunity for the game.

"He can bring his recent experiences and insights to selection as we seek to identify the best players to drive forward England's teams in all formats.

"I know that James wants to channel the dedication that shaped his playing career into the new challenge of talent ID and selection."

Updated Date: Jul 14, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #Ed Smith #England #James Taylor #James Whitaker #SportsTracker #Trevor Bayliss

Also See

3 awesome space exploration apps!| What The App




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6125 125
2 India 5668 123
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all