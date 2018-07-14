ECB appoint former England batsman James Taylor as national team selector
James Taylor has been appointed as an England selector, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Friday.
Agence France-Presse,
July 14, 2018
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 201 runs
- India in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs IND India beat England by 8 wickets
- New Zealand Women in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENGW Vs NZW New Zealand Women beat England Women by 4 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 BANW Vs SCO Bangladesh Women beat Scotland Women by 49 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 PNGW vs SCO - Jul 14th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 THAW vs UGAW - Jul 14th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 BANW vs IREW - Jul 14th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 02:20 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 03:20 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 02:20 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW vs INDW - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs PAKW - Nov 10th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW vs TBC - Nov 10th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs SLW - Nov 11th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3182
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6125
|125
|2
|India
|5668
|123
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
London: James Taylor has been appointed as an England selector, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Friday.
Former England international Taylor was forced to retire due to a heart condition two years ago and he now completes a panel headed by national selector Ed Smith and also featuring England head coach Trevor Bayliss.
The appointment of Taylor completes a restructure of the panel that started when Smith replaced fellow former England batsman James Whitaker in April.
File image of England's James Taylor. Image courtesy: Twitter @ECB_cricket
"I'm thrilled to be taking up this role with the ECB and once again supporting the England set-up," said Taylor.
"This is an important role and it's a huge honour to be appointed.
"I have always been deeply passionate about the game and will bring all of my energy and experience -- from the Lions (England A), domestic cricket and the international Test and white-ball game — to this task.
"I'm excited to be given the opportunity to work alongside Ed Smith and can't wait to get started."
Taylor was diagnosed with arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy in 2016, with the condition immediately ending his eight-year long career as a professional cricketer that saw him make 34 international appearances, including seven in Test matches.
The timing was particularly cruel as it appeared Taylor was on the verge of establishing himself in the England set-up.
But Taylor soon moved into media work as a cricket broadcaster and newspaper columnist. He also became a member of Smith's new advisory network of England scouts before moving up in the hierarchy with his appointment as a selector.
At 28, the former Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire batsman is unusually young for such a post but Smith insisted his premature retirement had given England a "unique opportunity".
"We are excited that James is joining us as a full-time England selector for the men's game," said Smith.
"He is highly determined, with a deep knowledge of the contemporary game at domestic and international level. He was the outstanding candidate.
"James's early retirement has brought a unique opportunity for the game.
"He can bring his recent experiences and insights to selection as we seek to identify the best players to drive forward England's teams in all formats.
"I know that James wants to channel the dedication that shaped his playing career into the new challenge of talent ID and selection."
Updated Date:
Jul 14, 2018
Also See
England and Wales Cricket Board announce appointment of James Taylor as selector
Former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott undergoes heart bypass surgery, to miss commentary stint at start of India-England Tests
Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting, Claire Taylor inducted into ICC's Hall of Fame