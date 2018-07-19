First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in ZIM | 3rd ODI Jul 18, 2018
ZIM Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets
IND in ENG | 3rd ODI Jul 17, 2018
ENG Vs IND
England beat India by 8 wickets
NZW in AUS Sep 29, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
NZW in AUS Oct 01, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ECB announce England's 2019 home season; Ireland to play four-day Test at Lord's

England’s bid to regain the Ashes next year will begin with first Test against Australia at Edgbaston, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday.

Reuters, July 19, 2018

England’s bid to regain the Ashes next year will begin with first Test against Australia at Edgbaston, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday.

Australia recorded a comprehensive 4-0 rout over England at home earlier this year but they have not won an away Ashes series since Steve Waugh’s side triumphed 4-1 in 2001.

The Ashes will kick off the inaugural World Test Championship, which will see nine top-ranked test nations competing in a league over a two-year cycle.

Cricket - England v Pakistan - Second Test - Emerald Headingley Stadium, Leeds, Britain - June 3, 2018 England's Stuart broad and team mates celebrate the fall of Pakistan's final wicket Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith - RC1F8C3F7150

England to begin their Ashes bid at Edgbaston. Reuters

England are also scheduled to meet Ireland at Lord’s in a four-day test from 24-27 July, their first Test of fewer than five days since the tour of New Zealand in 1971.

“We expect next summer’s inaugural Test Match at Lord’s against our neighbours to be an historic celebration for all Irish cricket fans,” ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said in a statement.

“It will also provide excellent Ashes preparation for England against an Irish team whose impressive performance against Pakistan earlier this year showed they can compete strongly in this form of the game.”

Pakistan will be England’s first opponent of the home international season next year, with their tour featuring five one-day internationals (ODI) and one Twenty20, as both countries prepare for the 50-overs World Cup starting on 30 May.

England’s 2019 home schedule:

5 May: Only Twenty20 v Pakistan, Cardiff

8 May: First ODI v Pakistan, the Oval

11 May: Second ODI v Pakistan, Southampton

14 May: Third ODI v Pakistan, Bristol

17 May: Fourth ODI v Pakistan, Trent Bridge

19 May: Fifth ODI v Pakistan, Headingley


24-27 July: Only Test v Ireland, Lord’s


1-5 August 1-5: First Test v Australia, Edgbaston

14-18 August 14-18: Second Test v Australia, Lord’s

22-26 August: Third Test v Australia, Headingley

4-8 September: Fourth Test v Australia, Old Trafford

12-16 September: Fifth Test v Australia, The Oval

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018

Tags : #Ashes 2019 #Australia #Cricket #ECB #England #England And Wales Cricket Board #Ireland #Lords #SportsTracker #The Oval #Tom Harrison

Also See

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3617 103
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all