First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ebony Rainford-Brent slams lack of 'diversity in women's cricket' in England; ex-Surrey captain was first Black woman to represent country

Rainford-Brent, one of only four Black, Asian and minority ethnic women to have played for England, is also Surrey's director of women's cricket and has launched a scholarship programme to increase minority participation.

Press Trust of India, Jun 22, 2020 14:17:46 IST

Ebony Rainford-Brent, the first Black woman to play cricket for England, feels women's cricket lacks diversity compared to football, which has stronger representation from people of colour.

Ebony Rainford-Brent slams lack of diversity in womens cricket in England; ex-Surrey captain was first Black woman to represent country

File image of members of England women's team. Twitter/ @BCCIWomen

Rainford-Brent, one of only four Black, Asian and minority ethnic women to have played for England, is also Surrey's director of women's cricket and has launched a scholarship programme to increase minority participation.

Surrey initially created 12 scholarships but doubled the number because of the amount of interest. Isa Guha, Sonia Odedra and Sophia Dunkley are the other BAME women to have played for England.

"We have to look at the pipeline - are any players coming through?" the former cricketer told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"When I listen to football with all its problems, I'm still very jealous of the sport because we see representation," said Rainford-Brent.

"I think the mass level of it means it has a lot of issues that get thrashed out in the media. There is no diversity in women's cricket, really."

The death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer has triggered global outrage against racism in society.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced a major investment in 2019 as part of its five-year plan to increase participation of players of colour.

"We passionately believe cricket at all levels is a game for everyone," an ECB spokesperson was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"There is a lot more to do to help and support women from a range of different backgrounds to play and enjoy the game."

Rainford-Brent said women's cricket needs better visibility to extend its outreach.

"We as a sport are disconnected from inner cities - that's not just a black issue, that has socio-economic implications. We, as a sport, have a lot of work to do," she said.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2020 14:17:46 IST

Tags : Cricket, Ebony Rainford-Brent, England, England And Wales Cricket Board, George Floyd, Isa Guha, Sonia Odedra, Sophia Dunkley, SportsTracker


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all