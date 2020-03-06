First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ACC ER T20 | Match 10 Mar 06, 2020
HK vs MAL
Hong Kong beat Malaysia by 6 wickets
AFG and IRE in IND | 1st T20I Mar 06, 2020
AFG vs IRE
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 11 runs (D/L method)
WI in SL Mar 06, 2020
SL vs WI
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
AUS in SA Mar 07, 2020
SA vs AUS
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

DY Patil T20 Cup: Fit-again Hardik Pandya hits unbeaten 158 from 55 balls to power Reliance One to 104-run victory over BPCL

Pandya, who returned to competitive cricket in this tournament after undergoing back surgery, struck six fours and 20 sixes during his blitzkrieg to help Reliance One post 238/4 in their 20 overs

Press Trust of India, Mar 06, 2020 18:26:09 IST

Navi Mumbai: Fit-again India all-rounder Hardik Pandya blazed his way to an unbeaten 158 off just 55 balls against BPCL in a semifinal match of the DY Patil T20 Cup on Friday.

Pandya, who returned to competitive cricket in this tournament after undergoing back surgery, struck six fours and 20 sixes during his blitzkrieg to help Reliance One post 238/4 in their 20 overs.

He had smashed his way to a sensational 105 off just 39 balls on Tuesday in a league game for Reliance One at the RCP at Ghansoli.

Pandya was in a red-hot form on Friday also as he punished the BPCL bowlers with an array of sixes.

The BPCL bowlers — Sandeep Sharma (0/37), Sylvester D'Souza (1/56), India all-rounder Shivam Dube (1/40), Parikshit Valsangkar (0/28), Sagar Udeshi (0/45) and Rahul Tripathi (2/32) — were hammered by Hardik, who looks all set to make a comeback to the ODI team versus South Africa.

However, India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is also on the road to recovery from an injury, managed to score just 3 runs for Reliance One.

In response, BPCL were bowled out for 134 as Reliance 1 registered a 104-run victory.

While bowling too, Hardik took a wicket and conceded six runs in one over. India speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar also picked up a wicket for Reliance One.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2020 18:26:09 IST

Tags : All-Rounder, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, BPCL, Cricket, DY Patil t20 Cup, DY Patil t20 Cup 2020, Hardik Pandya, India, Reliance One, Shikhar Dhawan, South Africa

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all