Duleep Trophy: Spinners Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Hooda dismantle India Red as India Blue register innings win in final
India Blue thrashed defending champion India Red by an innings and 187 runs in the final on Friday to win the Duleep Trophy at NPR College ground in Dindigul.
Dindigul, Tamil Nadu: India Blue thrashed defending champion India Red by an innings and 187 runs in the final on Friday to win the Duleep Trophy at NPR College ground in Dindigul.
Spinners Deepak Hooda (5 for 56) and Saurabh Kumar (5 for 51) needed just 10.5 overs on the fourth day to bundle out India Red for 172 in the second innings.
Representational photo. Getty Images
Ishan Kishan and Writtick Chatterjee, unbeaten at stumps on Thursday, fell in the space of 10 runs to left-arm spinner Saurabh and Hooda respectively.
The talented, young Kishan could only add five runs to his score of 25, while Chatterjee moved from 13 to 15 before being caught by Ricky Bhui off Hooda.
Off-spinner Hooda picked up the wickets of M Prasidh (7) and Ishan Porel (6) to finish things off for India Blue.
Earlier, Saurabh had Mihir Hirwani (5) caught behind by Smit Patel.
Left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh, who took 5 for 58 in India Red's first innings, bowled only three overs and went wicketless in the second.
Swapnil had a pretty good match as he scored 69 in India Blue's only innings apart from the five-wicket haul.
Himachal Pradesh batsman Nikhil Gangta was named Man of the Match for his knock of 130.
Updated Date:
Sep 07, 2018
