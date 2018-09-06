Duleep Trophy: Spinners dominate on Day 3 of final to put India Blue on the brink of a massive win
India Blue dominated proceedings against India Red on the third day of the Duleep Trophy final at NPR College ground in Dindigul on Thursday, needing five more wickets to wrap up a win.
India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE Vs HK Hong Kong beat United Arab Emirates by 2 wickets (D/L method)
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 NEP Vs HK Hong Kong beat Nepal by 3 wickets
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE Vs OMA United Arab Emirates beat Oman by 13 runs
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 MAL Vs SIN Singapore beat Malaysia by 29 runs
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Sep 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs SL - Sep 15th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs HK - Sep 16th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL vs AFG - Sep 17th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs HK - Sep 18th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs PAK - Sep 19th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs AFG - Sep 20th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs A2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs A2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Section 377 verdict removes an albatross from many necks, but expect empire of majoritarianism to strike back
-
Telangana Assembly dissolved: Caretaker chief minister KCR sets tone for early election, says cabinet 'worked tirelessly'
-
SC verdict on Section 377 won't end fight against inequality; love is as much about caste, class and religious struggle
-
ISL 2018: FC Pune City's Iain Hume says knee injury's worse than 'freak' head accident sustained in 2008
-
External factors alone aren’t to blame for plunging rupee; govt can weigh currency trade with oil exporting nations
-
सवर्ण आंदोलन और देशव्यापी बंद पर सियासी दलों की चुप्पी का क्या मतलब ?
-
भारत बंद: क्या शिवराज सिंह चौहान को भी वनवास पर भेज देंगे सवर्ण
-
धारा 377: RSS ने कहा- SC की तरह हम भी इसे अपराध नहीं मानते लेकिन सेम सेक्स मैरिज प्राकृतिक नहीं
-
भारत बंद: पप्पू यादव के बाद श्याम रजक की कार पर हमला, MP में पुलिस पर पथराव
-
विधानसभा भंग कर KCR ने किया अकेले चुनाव लड़ने का ऐलान, BJP के साथ जाने से किया इनकार
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Dindigul, Tamil Nadu: India Blue dominated proceedings against India Red on the third day of the Duleep Trophy final at NPR College ground in Dindigul on Thursday, needing five more wickets to wrap up a win.
Fourteen wickets fell on the day, of which 12 were picked up by the spinners as offie Swapnil Singh turned things in India Blue's favour with a five-wicket haul in Red's first innings.
Resuming its first innings at 27 for 1 in response to the opponent's 541, defending champion India Red got off to a cautious start and lost just one wicket in the first 90 minutes.
Representative image. Reuters
However, a run-out before tea opened the floodgates and Swapnil (5 for 58) and Deepak Hooda (2 fo 18) took over. India Red lost wickets at regular intervals to be bundled out for 182, conceding a 359-run lead.
B Sandeep was the only India Red batsman to make a significant contribution, scoring 57 (112 balls, 6x4, 1x6). Resistance from the tail-enders (Parvez Rasool (22) and M Prasidh (25, 1x4, 3x6)) took the total to 182.
Swapnil's haul included Sandeep, Siddhesh Lad (8) and Ishan Kishan (0), among others.
India Blue skipper Faiz Fazal had no hesitation in enforcing the follow-on and the bowlers vindicated his faith by taking five wickets in the second innings to leave the team on the threshold of a memorable triumph.
Uttar Pradesh left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar got into the act in the second innings, taking three wickets as India Red slipped to 128 for 5 in 28 overs at stumps.
Vidarbha opener Sanjay Ramaswamy (11) was the first to go, stumped by Smit Patel of Saurabh.
Meanwhile, skipper Abhinav Mukund, looking to shake off a lean patch, had raced away to 46 before he was stumped by Patel off Saurabh.
Ashutosh Singh (22) was caught by Fazal off Saurabh to leave India Red in more trouble.
The usually reliable Siddesh Lad got a delivery that kept low from Hooda, to be dismissed for a duck.
Sandeep (22, 14 balls) looked in good touch before he edged one to Patel off Saurabh.
Kishan (25 not out) and Writtick Chatterjee (13 not out) saw the team through to stumps at 128/5.
They need 231 more runs to avoid an innings defeat.
Updated Date:
Sep 06, 2018
Also See
Duleep Trophy: India Blue escape with draw against India Red on dramatic final day
Duleep Trophy: Dhruv Shorey falls short of ton as India Blue gain control of proceedings on Day 2 against India Green
Duleep Trophy: India Blue ride on fifties from four of top five batsmen to reach 263/3 against India Green on Day 1