First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG in IRE | 3rd ODI Aug 31, 2018
IRE Vs AFG
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 8 wickets
Asia Cup Qualifier | Match 6 Aug 30, 2018
OMA Vs MAL
Oman beat Malaysia by 2 wickets
Asia Cup Qualifier Sep 01, 2018
OMA vs SIN
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Asia Cup Qualifier Sep 01, 2018
MAL vs NEP
Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Duleep Trophy: Saurabh Kumar's five-for helps India Green secure 83-run lead over India Blue on rain-truncated Day 3

Uttar Pradesh left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar's five-wicket haul helped India Blue secure a vital 83-run lead against India Green on a truncated third day of the final Duleep Trophy league match at Dindigul on Friday, virtually sealing a spot in the final.

Press Trust of India, August 31, 2018

Dindigul, Tamil Nadu: Uttar Pradesh left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar's five-wicket haul helped India Blue secure a vital 83-run lead against India Green on a truncated third day of the final Duleep Trophy league match at Dindigul on Friday, virtually sealing a spot in the final.

Resuming at 151 for 4, India Green lost the wicket of Gurkeerat Mann (20, 4x4) with the score at 175 and Harpreet Singh Bhatia (3) four runs later, both to Saurabh.

Representational Image. Getty Images

Representational Image. Getty Images

The doughty Parthiv Patel (80, 109 balls, 8x4) meanwhile reached his half-century and added 40 runs for the seventh wicket with Aditya Sarwate (11).

When the skipper Patel fell leg-before to Saurabh at 231, it signalled the end of India Blue's hopes.

Patel played some trademark cuts and pulls and kept his team in the hunt even as Saurabh kept pegging away to pick up wickets.

Jaydev Unadkat cleaned up the tail to finish with impressive figures of 4 for 16 from 10.5 overs.

Armed with a lead, India Green reached 21 for no loss when rain interrupted play at 4.28 PM.

Persistent rain forced the umpires to call off play at 7. 30 PM, an hour ahead of the scheduled close.

India Blue made 340 in the first innings, riding on half-centuries from four of its batsmen, including an impressive 93 by Dhruv Shorey.

India Red has already booked a spot in the final, beginning on 4 September.

Updated Date: Aug 31, 2018

Tags : #2018 Duleep Trophy #Duleep Trophy #Duleep Trophy 2018 #First-Class Cricket #India Blue #India Green #India Red #Parthiv Patel #Saurabh Kumar

Also See

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all