Duleep Trophy: Rajneesh Gurbani's seven-wicket haul helps India Red secure 28-run lead against India Green

Rajneesh Gurbani produced a seven-wicket haul as India Red secured a 28-run first innings lead over India Greens on the third day of the opening match of the Duleep Trophy tournament in Dindigul on Sunday.

Press Trust of India, August 19, 2018

Baba Indrajith (109) hit a brilliant ton but Gurbani's exploits with the ball helped India Red dismiss India Green for 309 in 111.3 overs. India Red had scored 337 in 132.5 overs in their first innings.

File image of Vidarbha pacer Rajneesh Gurbani. Image courtesy: Twitter @BCCIdomestic

File image of Vidarbha pacer Rajneesh Gurbani. Image courtesy: Twitter @BCCIdomestic

Abhinav Mukund (21 batting) and Sanjay Ramaswamy (16 batting) took the India Red score to 38 for no loss, swelling the lead to 66 runs.

Resuming at 116 for 2, Indrajith and Sudip Chatterjee carried the score to 158 before the latter was run out, thanks to some good work by Mihir Hirwani.

Bengal batsman Chaterjee, a veteran on the domestic circuit, missed out on a well-deserved ton after falling for 82. He hit six fours and a six in his 205-ball vigil, which provided the platform for his team.

Skipper Parthiv Patel then joined Indrajith in the middle but he fell for 11, caught behind by Akshay Wadkar.

Indrajith was involved in a half-century partnership with Gurkeerat Singh Mann (35, 3X4, 1X6) as India Green inched closer to the rival team's score.

The compact Indrajith hit 15 boundaries as he scored his seventh first-class century even but Gurbani struck at regular intervals to restrict India Green.

Gurbani, who played a key role in Vidarbha's maiden Ranji Trophy triumph earlier this year, kept troubling the batsmen and was rewarded for his efforts with seven wickets.

Brief scores: India Red 337 and 38 for no loss (Abhinav Mukund 21 batting) vs India Green 309 in 111.3 overs (Baba Indrajith 109, Sudip Chaterjee 82, Rajneesh Gurbani 7 for 81).

