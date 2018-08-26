First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG in Ireland | 3rd T20I Aug 24, 2018
IRE Vs AFG
Match Abandoned
AFG in Ireland | 2nd T20I Aug 22, 2018
IRE Vs AFG
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 81 runs
AFG in IRE Aug 27, 2018
IRE vs AFG
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
Asia Cup Qualifier Aug 29, 2018
MAL vs HK
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Duleep Trophy: India Blue escape with draw against India Red on dramatic final day

India Blue's Dhawal Kulkarni (4 off 33 balls) and B Ayyappa (15 off 28 ball) survived some anxious moments to deny India Red a win.

Press Trust of India, August 26, 2018

Dindigul: India Blue held on to secure a draw against India Red on a dramatic final day in the second round of the Duleep Trophy cricket tournament at the NPR College ground.

In a twist to proceedings on the final day, India Red which had built a 179-run lead, collapsed to 255 all out from 198 for 3 as spinners Saurabh Kumar and Akshay Wakhare took four wickets each.

The two struck quick blows after the exit of Siddhesh Lad (68) and Akshay Wadkar (47) to leave India Red at 209 for 9, ahead by 232 runs with more than 70 overs to play.

Representative photo. Getty Images

Representative photo. Getty Images

Karnataka medium-pacer Abhimanyu Mithun (47 not out) launched a counterattack to extend the total to 255 before last man Ishan Porel was bowled by Jaydev Unadkat.

Requiring 279 for win in the 70-plus over, India Blue caved in after a bright start given by captain Faiz Fazal (45, 2x4, 1x6) and Dhruv Shorey (39, 7x4) as Shahbaz Nadeem took five wickets conceding 53 runs.

Fazal was caught by Abhinav Mukund off Nadeem to leave India Blue at 76 for 1.

After Shorey and Abhishek Kumar Raman added 16 runs, the slide began as Nadeem and Rasool got into the act to leave the rivals at 110 for 8.

Left-arm spinner Nadeem was aided by off-spinner Parvez Rasool (3 for 59) as India Blue struggled to avoid an outright defeat.

Dhawal Kulkarni (4 off 33 balls) and B Ayyappa (15 off 28 ball) survived some anxious moments to deny India Red a win.

It was a profitable outing for Rasool as he took seven wickets in the match to underline his potential.

Abhinav Mukund-led India Red took its tally to six points from two matches and made sure of a berth in the final to be played from September 4.

Siddhesh Lad was named man of the match for his impressive knocks of 88 and 68.

India Blue and India Green will lock horns in the final league match from August 29 with a spot in the title clash up for grabs.

Brief scores: India Red 316 and vs 255 all out (Siddesh Lad 68, Abhinav Mukund 50, Saurabh Kumar 4 for 79, Akshay Wakhare 4 for 110) drew with India Blue 293 and 128 for 8 (Faiz Fazal 45, Dhruv Shorey 39, Shahbaz Nadeem 5 for 53, Parvez Rasool 3 for 59).

India Red: 3 points, India Blue: 1 point.

Updated Date: Aug 26, 2018

Tags : #Abhimanyu Mithun #Abhinav Mukund #Dhruv Shorey #Duleep Trophy 2018 #Faiz Fazal #India Blue #India Red #Jaydev Unadkat #Parvez Rasool #Saurabh Kumar #Shahbaz Nadeem #Siddhesh Lad #SportsTracker

Also See

Asian Games 2018: 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh remembers his summer of 1958, historic Rome miss and more




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all