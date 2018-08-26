Duleep Trophy: India Blue escape with draw against India Red on dramatic final day
India Blue's Dhawal Kulkarni (4 off 33 balls) and B Ayyappa (15 off 28 ball) survived some anxious moments to deny India Red a win.
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Match Abandoned
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Ireland by 81 runs
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Ireland by 16 runs
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG Vs IND India beat England by 203 runs
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 27th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 MAL vs HK - Aug 29th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 NEP vs OMA - Aug 29th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE vs SIN - Aug 29th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 29th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE vs NEP - Aug 30th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 HK vs SIN - Aug 30th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 OMA vs MAL - Aug 30th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 30th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 31st, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Kerala, After The Flood: Fracas over UAE aid will cost BJP dearly, but Left and Congress also cut sorry figures
-
Kerala, After The Floods: Denying aid to disaster-struck state is cruelty; India should see flaws in govt policy
-
John McCain, unbridled titan of American politics, passes away at 81; Arizona Senator's only employer was USA
-
Bankers rush to finalise plans to resolve problem of NPAs worth Rs 3.8 trillion ahead of RBI's 27 August deadline
-
Asian Games 2018: Tajinderpal Singh Toor steps out of shadows with shot put gold, raises hopes of sport's revival in country
-
दिल्ली सीलिंग: मास्टर प्लान ने बढ़ाई व्यापारियों की मुसीबत, DDA की शक्तियां समस्या में बड़ी बाधा
-
NDA गठबंधन में दरार: उपेंद्र कुशवाहा की पार्टी और RJD में पक रही है 'सियासी खीर'!
-
मोदी सरकार में न्यायपालिका, चुनाव आयोग को बांटा जा रहा है: राहुल गांधी
-
क्या सत्ता के लिए बेचैन लोग बिहार में अराजकता का माहौल पैदा करा रहे हैं?
-
पुलिस अफसर ने जिसके लिए ‘खाकी-वर्दी’ उतारी, उस बीवी का ‘शव’ दान कर आया!
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Dindigul: India Blue held on to secure a draw against India Red on a dramatic final day in the second round of the Duleep Trophy cricket tournament at the NPR College ground.
In a twist to proceedings on the final day, India Red which had built a 179-run lead, collapsed to 255 all out from 198 for 3 as spinners Saurabh Kumar and Akshay Wakhare took four wickets each.
The two struck quick blows after the exit of Siddhesh Lad (68) and Akshay Wadkar (47) to leave India Red at 209 for 9, ahead by 232 runs with more than 70 overs to play.
Representative photo. Getty Images
Karnataka medium-pacer Abhimanyu Mithun (47 not out) launched a counterattack to extend the total to 255 before last man Ishan Porel was bowled by Jaydev Unadkat.
Requiring 279 for win in the 70-plus over, India Blue caved in after a bright start given by captain Faiz Fazal (45, 2x4, 1x6) and Dhruv Shorey (39, 7x4) as Shahbaz Nadeem took five wickets conceding 53 runs.
Fazal was caught by Abhinav Mukund off Nadeem to leave India Blue at 76 for 1.
After Shorey and Abhishek Kumar Raman added 16 runs, the slide began as Nadeem and Rasool got into the act to leave the rivals at 110 for 8.
Left-arm spinner Nadeem was aided by off-spinner Parvez Rasool (3 for 59) as India Blue struggled to avoid an outright defeat.
Dhawal Kulkarni (4 off 33 balls) and B Ayyappa (15 off 28 ball) survived some anxious moments to deny India Red a win.
It was a profitable outing for Rasool as he took seven wickets in the match to underline his potential.
Abhinav Mukund-led India Red took its tally to six points from two matches and made sure of a berth in the final to be played from September 4.
Siddhesh Lad was named man of the match for his impressive knocks of 88 and 68.
India Blue and India Green will lock horns in the final league match from August 29 with a spot in the title clash up for grabs.
Brief scores: India Red 316 and vs 255 all out (Siddesh Lad 68, Abhinav Mukund 50, Saurabh Kumar 4 for 79, Akshay Wakhare 4 for 110) drew with India Blue 293 and 128 for 8 (Faiz Fazal 45, Dhruv Shorey 39, Shahbaz Nadeem 5 for 53, Parvez Rasool 3 for 59).
India Red: 3 points, India Blue: 1 point.
Updated Date:
Aug 26, 2018
Also See
Duleep Trophy: Dhruv Shorey holds fort for India Blue after India Red amass 316 on Day 2
Duleep Trophy: Dhruv Shorey misses ton as Parvez Rasool's inspiring spell helps India Red seize advantage on Day 3
Duleep Trophy 2018: Defending champions India Red to lock horns against India Green in opener