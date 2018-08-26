Duleep Trophy: Dhruv Shorey misses ton as Parvez Rasool's inspiring spell helps India Red seize advantage on Day 3
Talented Delhi batsman Dhruv Shorey missed out on a well-deserved ton, falling on 97 to Rasool as India Blue let slip the initiative after resuming at the overnight score of 183 for 5, losing three wickets in the space of 20 runs.
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Match Abandoned
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Ireland by 81 runs
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Ireland by 16 runs
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG Vs IND India beat England by 203 runs
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 27th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 MAL vs HK - Aug 29th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 NEP vs OMA - Aug 29th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE vs SIN - Aug 29th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 29th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE vs NEP - Aug 30th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 HK vs SIN - Aug 30th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 OMA vs MAL - Aug 30th, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 30th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 31st, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Kerala, After The Floods: Denying aid to disaster-struck state is cruelty; India should see flaws in govt policy
-
'Former overground worker' of militants shot dead near Jammu and Kashmir's Tangmarg, police suspect LeT hand
-
Vijay Mallya extradition case: CBI gives UK authorities video of barrack where former Kingfisher Airlines boss will be lodged
-
John McCain passes away: US senator and Donald Trump shared a tempestuous relationship; differed over values, public policy
-
Vijay Devarakonda carves a niche for himself in Telugu cinema with Geetha Govindam, Arjun Reddy
-
Asian Games 2018: Tajinderpal Singh Toor steps out of shadows with shot put gold, raises hopes of sport's revival in country
-
मोदी सरकार में न्यायपालिका, चुनाव आयोग को बांटा जा रहा है: राहुल गांधी
-
क्या सत्ता के लिए बेचैन लोग बिहार में अराजकता का माहौल पैदा करा रहे हैं?
-
राहुल गांधी का आरोप- देश छोड़ने से पहले बीजेपी नेताओं से मिले थे विजय माल्या
-
पुलिस अफसर ने जिसके लिए ‘खाकी-वर्दी’ उतारी, उस बीवी का ‘शव’ दान कर आया!
-
कभी लोकल ट्रेन में अखबार से चेहरा ढक कर चलने को क्यों मजबूर थे मधुर भंडारकर?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Dindigul (TN): India Red secured the all-important first innings lead against India Blue on the third day of the Duleep Trophy match at the NPR College ground here today thanks to a four-wicket haul by Parvez Rasool.
Talented Delhi batsman Dhruv Shorey missed out on a well-deserved ton, falling on 97 to Rasool as India Blue let slip the initiative after resuming at the overnight score of 183 for 5, losing three wickets in the space of 20 runs.
Representational image. Getty Images
Shorey's innings consisted of nine fours and a six.
A 61-run stand for the eighth wicket between Jaydev Unadkat (39, 3X4, 1X6) and Dhawal Kulkarni (39, 4X4, 1X6) raised hopes of a lead for India Blue. However, Karnataka pacer Abhimanyu Mithun sent back Unadkat and Akshay Wakhare (0) in the space of three balls to peg back the Faiz Fazal-led team.
Kulkarni and B Ayyappa (11 not out) added 33 runs before Baba Aparajith ended the former's resistance and ensured India Red got a handy lead.
Rasool was the best bowler for India Red, picking up 4 for 107 from 36 overs while Rajneesh Gurbani, Mithun and Aparajith had two scalps each.
India Red skipper Abhinav Mukund seemed intent on making up for his first innings failure and hit a flurry of boundaries as the lead swelled.
After losing opening partner Sanjay Ramaswamy (6) with the score at 21, he added 45 runs with fellow Tamil Nadu batsman Aparajith (19).
The TN southpaw looked good for more before he fell to part-time spinner Ricky Bhui for 50, which included nine hits to the fence.
Siddhesh Lad, hero of the first innings, showed why he is rated so highly, as he moved to 47 before close of play taking India Red to 156 for 3, an overall lead of 179 runs with a day to go.
Brief scores: India Red 316 all out in 114.5 overs (Sanjay Ramaswamy 72, Siddesh Lad 88, B Aparajith 48, Saurabh Kumar 3 for 75, A Wakhare 3 for 76) vs India Blue 183 for 5 in 63 overs (Dhruv Shorey 86 batting, Ricky Bhui 41, Rajneesh Gurbani 2 for 12).
Updated Date:
Aug 26, 2018
Also See
Duleep Trophy: Dhruv Shorey holds fort for India Blue after India Red amass 316 on Day 2
Duleep Trophy 2018: Defending champions India Red to lock horns against India Green in opener
Duleep Trophy: Rajneesh Gurbani's seven-wicket haul helps India Red secure 28-run lead against India Green