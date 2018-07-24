First Cricket
Duleep Trophy: BCCI names Akshay Wadkar as replacement for tainted Abhishek Gupta in India Red squad

The selectors had picked Abhishek Gupta in the Indian Red squad for Duleep Trophy, scheduled to take place from 17 August to 8 September.

Press Trust of India, July 24, 2018

New Delhi: The BCCI has named Akshay Wadkar as the replacement for wicket-keeper batsman Abhishek Gupta in the India Red squad for Duleep Trophy after realising their blunder of picking a player banned for a doping violation till 14 September.

Representational image. AFP.

The selectors had picked Gupta in the Indian Red squad for Duleep Trophy, scheduled to take place from 17 August to 8 September. According to a revised statement by the BCCI, selectors were not even aware of Gupta's suspension.

"It was brought to notice by the BCCI Anti-Doping team that Abhishek Gupta who was initially added in the India Red squad is serving an 8-month ban for a doping violation. The Senior Selection Committee has reached a consensus that Akshay Wadkar will be included in the India Red team as Gupta's replacement," said the BCCI.

Wadkar is a wicket-keeper batsman from Vidarbha, the reigning Ranji Trophy champions. He has played six first-class games besides nine List A appearances.

In June, Gupta was handed a retrospective eight-month suspension for an "inadvertent" doping violation. The 27-year-old's suspension started from January 15 and will end on 14 September.

Gupta had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance (terbutaline), which can be commonly found in cough syrups, the BCCI had said back in June, accepting the player's version of the incident.

The selectors met in Kolkata yesterday to pick the squads for Duleep Trophy. Faiz Fazal will captain India Blue, Abhinav Mukund will lead India Red and Parthiv Patel will skipper India Green.

Gupta has played six first-class matches, six List A games and nine T20s.

