Duleep Trophy 2022, semi-final: Hanuma Vihari hits ton on Day 1 to put South Zone in front against North Zone

Hanuma Vihari showed his class with the bat as he scored a hundred in the semi-final of the on-going Duleep Trophy 2022 while playing for South Zone against North Zone in Salem on Thursday. After winning the toss, the South Zone skipper Vihari opted to bat first and his side made full use of it as they posted 324/2 on Day 1 in the first innings of the match.

The side were off to a brilliant start as openers Rohan Kunnummal and Mayank Agarwal put up a 102-run stand for the first wicket before Mayank was finally undone for 49 by Nishant Sindhu. Rohan on the other side, went on to notch up a ton as he scored 143 before getting out to Navdeep Saini.

Kunnummal was involved in a partnership of 167 runs for the second wicket with Vihari. The captain was later joined by Baba Indrajith and the two made sure that there was no further fall of wickets in the day as Vihari returned unbeaten at 107 off 220 while Indrajith was not out at 20 at the end of play.

For North Zone, only Saini and Sindhu could manage to be among wickets. Both the bowlers scalped one wicket apiece.

