Duleep Trophy 2019: Jaydev Undakat shines on Day 1 of final to help India Red get early initiative against India Green
Unadkat had his fourth scalp, when he had Rajesh Mohanty caught behind for a duck.
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW Vs NIGW Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IG Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Ballari Tuskers by 8 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Belagavi Panthers by 26 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs SL Hubli Tigers beat Shivamogga Lions by 20 runs
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IG Vs IR India Green drew with India Red
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 PNGW Vs USAW Papua New Guinea Women beat USA Women by 22 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Scotland Women by 13 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IREW Vs THAW Thailand Women beat Ireland Women by 2 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NEDW Vs NAMW Netherlands Women beat Namibia Women by 6 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 257 runs
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN vs AFG - Sep 5th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Sep 12th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 5th, 2019, 11:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Downpour to continue over city, Thane, Palghar for next 6-12 hours, says Skymet Weather
-
MHA declares Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, Dawood Ibrahim and Zaki-Ur Rehman Lakhvi as terrorists under amended UAPA
-
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to announce formal withdrawal of extradition bill that triggered months of unrest, crisis in city
-
DK Shivakumar arrested in money laundering case: Congress must disown tainted leaders before accusing BJP of witch-hunt
-
US Open 2019: Grigor Dimitrov comes good on promise, uses deft touch of backhand to down Roger Federer in five sets
-
Vijay’s Bigil, Karthi’s Kaithi, Sethupathi’s Sanga Thamizhan up for box office clash of epic proportions on Diwali 2019
-
Mega merger: PNB, Canara, Union, Indian Bank shares feel heat on bourses post-amalgamation; what is the shareholder thinking?
-
Phenomenal Nature: Mrinalini Mukherjee's Met retrospective showcases the artist's wild, free-flowing sculptures
-
Dammed and mined, Narmada can no longer support people living in the river valley
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4333
|255
Bengaluru: Seasoned left-arm pacer Jaydev Undakat returned a four-wicket haul to help India Red seize early initiative in the Duleep Trophy final as India Green were left reeling at 147 for 8 on the rain-hit opening day, here on Wednesday.
It turned out to be stop-start day after India Green captain Faiz Fazal opted to bat.
Mayank Markande, batting at number eight, emerged top-scorer with his 32-run unbeaten knock as Unadkat and his bowling colleagues never allowed the rival batmen tot settle by striking intermittently.
File image of Jaydev Unadkat . Getty Images
Fazal fell leg-before wicket to Unadkat for 16 after adding 19 runs for the opening wicket with Akshath Reddy.
Reddy (16) and Delhi batsman Dhruv Shorey (23) then put on 34 runs with the former adopting a positive approach.
However, three wickets -- Shorey, Siddhesh Lad and Reddy in the space of 12 runs, pegged India Green back.
While Shorey nicked one to wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan off Sandeep Warrier (1/25), Lad fell to Unadkat and Reddy's patient knock ended when he was run-out.
With Green in trouble at 73 for 4 in 25 overs, rain stopped play.
When the game resumed, Aksh Deep Nath (29) and Akshay Wadkar (6) looked to do the rescue act by adding 27 runs.
Left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate ended the stand, having Nath caught by skipper Priyank Panchal with the score at 92.
Green lost the wickets of Wadkar and all-rounder Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (15) to slip further.
Unadkat had his fourth scalp, when he had Rajesh Mohanty caught behind for a duck.
However, Markande's defiant knock and his 35-run stand for the ninth wicket with Tanveer ul-Haq (8 batting) ensured that Green finished the day without any further setbacks.
Rain stopped play with Green at 133 for 8 in 43 overs. Played resumed after some time but only six more overs were possible with bad light ending the day's proceedings.
Brief Score:
India Green: 147 for 8 in 49 overs (Mayank Markande 32 batting, Aksh Deep Nath 29; Jaydev Unadkat 4/58).
Updated Date:
Sep 04, 2019 19:07:40 IST
Also See
Duleep Trophy 2019: Avesh Khan's maiden first-class fifty helps India Red secure final berth, set up title clash with India Green
Duleep Trophy 2019: Karun Nair builds on impressive run of form with 77 not out in match against India Green
Duleep Trophy 2019: Centurion Akshath Reddy leads India Green's charge on Day 1 against India Red