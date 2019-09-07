First Cricket
Duleep Trophy 2019: Akshay Wakhare, Abhimanyu Easwaran star in India Red's title victory over India Green

Wakhare (5/13) spun the web around India Green batsmen to bowl them out for 119 in 39.5 overs in the second innings on the fourth day.

Press Trust of India, Sep 07, 2019 17:43:38 IST

Bengaluru: Vidharbha off-spinner Akshay Wakhare returned with a five-wicket haul to help India Red beat India Green by an innings and 38 runs and clinch the Duleep Trophy title on Saturday.

Wakhare (5/13) spun the web around India Green batsmen to bowl them out for 119 in 39.5 overs in the second innings on the fourth day.

Duleep Trophy 2019: Akshay Wakhare, Abhimanyu Easwaran star in India Reds title victory over India Green

Representational image. Reuters

India's Red's title triumph was the only outright result in the four matches played in the season opening tournament.

Earlier, India Red extended their lead to 157 runs as Aditya Sarwate (38) and Jaydev Unadkat (32 not out) batted in a resolute manner, resuming at the overnight score of 345 for 6.

Ankit Rajpoot and left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja finished with three wickets each.

India Green's second innings fell apart apart openers – Faiz Fazal, the captain and Akshath Reddy (33) – were separated when the former nicked one from Unadkat to keeper Ishan Kishan on 10.

Mumbai batsman Siddhesh Lad was the highest scorer with 44 (80 balls, 6 fours) as India Green batsmen fell in quick succession to Wakhare, who bowled impressively.

Besides Wakhare, pacer Avesh Khan (3/38) took three wickets.

Mayank Markande, top-scorer for India Green in the first innings, did not bat. He did not take the field on Friday due to a glute strain.

Abhimanyu Easwaran, who made a brilliant 153 for India Red, was named Player of the Match.

Brief Scores:

India Green: 231 all out in 72.1 overs (Mayank Markande 76 not out, Ankit Rajpoot 30; Jaydev Unadkat 4/58, Sandeep Warrier 2/38, Avesh Khan 2/56) and 119 all out in 39.5 overs (SD Lad 44, Akshath Reddy 33, A Wakhare 5/13) lost to India Red 388 all out in 135 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 153, Ishan Kishan 39, Priyank Panchal 33; Aditya Sarvate 38, Ankit Rajpoot 3/101, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 3/93, M Markande 1/24, Tanveer ul-Haq 2/66).

