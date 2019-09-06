Duleep Trophy 2019: Abhimanyu Easwaran's scintillating knock of 153 helps India Red snatch crucial lead on Day 3 of final
Easwaran (153 off 300 balls; 16x4s, 2x6s) added 51 runs to his overnight score as India Red finished the day at 345 for 6 in 116 overs in reply to India Green's first innings score of 231 in 72.1 overs.
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Live Now
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IG Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Ballari Tuskers by 8 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Belagavi Panthers by 26 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs SL Hubli Tigers beat Shivamogga Lions by 20 runs
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IG Vs IR India Green drew with India Red
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW Vs NIGW Nigeria Women beat Rwanda Women by 13 runs
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 178 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAMW Vs SCOW Scotland Women beat Namibia Women by 10 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 PNGW Vs THAW Thailand Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 8 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 257 runs
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Sep 12th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs ZIM - Sep 13th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs ZIM - Sep 14th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW vs NIGW - Sep 7th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IREW vs PNGW - Sep 7th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
NRC neither scientific in detecting illegal immigrants, nor in spirit of Assam Accord; indigenous people need constitutional safeguards
-
Robert Mugabe dies at 95: Once heralded as Zimbabwe's liberator, ex-president will be remembered as a despot for 37-year rule
-
Chhichhore movie review: Sushant Singh Rajput ages, Shraddha Kapoor does not in a hotch-potch with a 3 Idiots hangover
-
Narendra Modi launches 'Act Far East' policy: Here is all you need to know about proposed new trade ties with Russia
-
US Open 2019, men's semi-final preview: Berrettini looks to pull off Italian job against Nadal; resurgent Dimitrov faces in-form Medvedev
-
Factionalism, infighting in Madhya Pradesh Congress over state president' post shows Gandhi family's grip on party is slipping
-
Sensex rallies 337 points, Nifty reclaims 10,900-mark; Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, NTPC among top gainers
-
Kiran Nagarkar passes away: Writer's legacy deserves to be saluted, but not at cost of ignoring #MeToo allegations
-
Sikkim rail project: Amid protests, environmentalists warn of disaster waiting to happen
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4333
|255
Bengaluru: Bengal right-hander Abhimanyu Easwaran staked his claim for a place in the senior side with a 153-run knock as India Red marched towards the title by building a 114-run lead over India Green at stumps on day three of the Duleep Trophy here on Friday.
Easwaran (153 off 300 balls; 16x4s, 2x6s) added 51 runs to his overnight score as India Red finished the day at 345 for 6 in 116 overs in reply to India Green's first innings score of 231 in 72.1 overs.
File image of Abhimanyu Easwaran. Image courtesy: Facebook
Aditya Sarvate (30 batting) and Jaydev Unadkat (10 batting) were at the crease at the draw of stumps.
Resuming at the overnight score of 175 for 2, opener Easwaran led the India Red reply with a fine display of batting. He added five more to his tally of 11 boundaries and was involved a 101-run stand for the third wicket with Ankit Kalsi (30 off 133 balls, 3x4s).
Young Mahipal Lomror (15) added 24 runs with Easwaran before falling to Ankit Rajpoot (3/77). Easwaran himself fell to Tanveer ul-Haq after India Red extended their lead to 34 runs.
The dashing Ishan Kishan hit six boundaries in his knock of 39 off 56 balls but snicked one to wicketkeeper Akshay Wadkar off Rajpoot, just when he looked good for more. He added 61 runs with Sarwate for the sixth wicket.
The lanky Rajpoot was the best bowler for India Green, capturing three wickets including that of Easwaran but the others could not make much of an impression on the rival batsmen.
Earlier, leggie Mayank Markande came to India Green's rescue with the bat with a gutsy knock of 76 not out (121 balls) to help India Green reach 231 after being 112 for 8 at one stage.
Brief Scores:
India Green 1st Innings: 231 all out in 72.1 overs (Mayank Markande 76 not out, Ankit Rajpoot 30; Jaydev Unadkat 4/58, Sandeep Warrier 2/38, Avesh Khan 2/56)
India Red 1st Innings: 345 for 6 in 116 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 153, Ishan Kishan 39, Priyank Panchal 33; Aditya Sarvate 30 batting, Ankit Rajpoot 3/77, M Markande 1/24, Tanveer ul-Haq 1/63).
Updated Date:
Sep 06, 2019 18:57:18 IST
Also See
Duleep Trophy 2019: Karun Nair builds on impressive run of form with 77 not out in match against India Green
Duleep Trophy 2019: Abhimanyu Easwaran's century propels India Red to 175/2 on Day 2 at M Chinnaswamy stadium
Duleep Trophy: India Red's Karun Nair slams unbeaten 166 as match against India Blue ends in draw