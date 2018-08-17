First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in SL | One-off T20I Aug 14, 2018
SL Vs SA
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
SA in SL | 5th ODI Aug 12, 2018
SL Vs SA
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
Pataudi Trophy Aug 18, 2018
ENG vs IND
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
AFG in Ireland Aug 20, 2018
IRE vs AFG
Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Duleep Trophy 2018: Ashutosh Singh shines with unbeaten 57 as India Red reach 230 for 6 at stumps on Day 1

India Red captain Abhinav Mukund won the toss and elected to bat and provided the team a solid start as he put on 69 runs with Vidarbha opener Sanjay R Ramaswamy.

Press Trust of India, August 17, 2018

Dindigul (Tamil Nadu): Madhya Pradesh batsman Ashutosh Singh made a patient, unbeaten 57 as India Red reached 230 for six on the opening day of the Duleep Trophy match against India Green here.

India Red captain Abhinav Mukund won the toss and elected to bat and provided the team a solid start as he put on 69 runs with Vidarbha opener Sanjay R Ramaswamy. He fell to a catch by Prashanth Chopra for 34 to give Ankit Rajpoot his first wicket.

Representational image. Getty Images

Representational image. Getty Images

Test discard Mukund and Ramaswamy hit a flurry of boundaries as the rival bowlers strayed in direction and the 50 came up in the 15th over.

The lanky Rajpoot, who provided the breakthrough by snaring the left-handed Mukund, bowled impressively and kept the batsmen in check and captured three wickets including that of the other opener Ramaswamy (37).

All the batsmen got starts but failed to capitalise as India Green bowlers kept chipping away.

Ashuthosh displayed a lot of patience as his 194-ball knock, which included just two boundaries. He was involved in a 61-run partnership with wicket-keeper Akshay Wadkar (29) at the NPR College ground.

After the exit of Wadkar, Ashutosh and Shahbaz Nadeem (17) put on 23 before Rajpoot had the latter caught by Gurkeerat Singh Mann.

Rajneesh Gurbani (batting 6) and Ashutosh ensured that India Red did not suffer any further damage before close of play.

Jalaj Saxena, Prashant Chopra and K Vignesh took one wicket each.

Brief scores: India Red 230 for 6 in 90 overs (Ashutosh Singh 57 batting, Sanjay Ramaswamy 37, Abhinav Mukund 34, Ankit Rajpoot 3 for 38) vs India Green.

Updated Date: Aug 17, 2018

Tags : #Abhinav Mukund #Akshay Wadkar #Ashutosh Singh #Cricket #Duleep Trophy 2018 #India Green #Jalaj Saxena #Madhya Pradesh #Prashant Chopra #SportsTracker

Also See

From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all