Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Saturday that Dream11 was replacing Byju’s as Team India’s lead sponsor. The fantasy gaming platform has signed a deal for three years.

As per the agreement, Dream11 will be visible on the Team India jerseys starting from the Test series against the West Indies in the Caribbean. It will be India men’s cricket team’s first assignment of the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle.

“I congratulate Dream11 and welcome them on board again. From being BCCI’s official sponsor to now being the lead sponsor, the BCCI-Dream11 partnership has grown from strength to strength. It is a direct testament to the trust, value, potential and growth that Indian Cricket offers,” said BCCI president Roger Binny in the statement.

“As we prepare to host the ICC World Cup later this year, enhancing fan experience is among our top priorities and I am confident that this partnership will help us elevate the fan engagement experience,” he added.

As per News18 CricketNext, BCCI had floated the tender on June 14 and Dream11 had secured the rights. Earlier in 2019, Byju’s had replaced Oppo as Team India lead sponsor. That deal was further extended until November 2023.

The ed-tech giant, currently embroiled in controversy, however opted to end the agreement in March. It meant Rohit Sharma-led India took the field against Australia in the World Test Championship final without a sponsor.

The development comes on the back of Adidas replacing MPL Sports as Team India kit sponsor.

