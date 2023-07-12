Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • 'Dravid and Sachin use to approach me, but no one has come to me': Sunil Gavaskar on current India batters

Cricket

'Dravid and Sachin use to approach me, but no one has come to me': Sunil Gavaskar on current India batters

Sunil Gavaskar cited examples of Dravid, VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar who had approached him for inputs during their playing days.

'Dravid and Sachin use to approach me, but no one has come to me': Sunil Gavaskar on current India batters

Sunil Gavaskar cited examples of Dravid, VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar who had approached him for inputs during their playing days. Image: Sportzpics

Former India batter Sunil Gavaskar has revealed that none of the current batters from the India setup has approached him advice and guidance recently.

Gavaskar added that with India having a head coach and batting coach in Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathour respectively, he was a bit cautious as to not to confuse the players with “too much information”.

Also read: Sunil Gavaskar disappointed with Rohit Sharma’s captaincy after WTC Final loss

Related Articles

Watch:

Watch: Team India reaches Barbados, enjoys beach volleyball day out

Watch:

Watch: Ajinkya Rahane's witty response to journalist alluding to his age, Rohit Sharma bursts into laughter

Rohit Sharma-led Team India suffered a heavy defeat to Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June, and with a few fresh faces in the squad, India kickstart their tour of West Indies with the first Test in Dominica on Wednesday.

Gavaskar cited examples of Dravid, VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar who had approached him for inputs during their playing days.

“No, no one has come. Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman regularly came to me. And they would approach me with a specific problem and you could tell them something which you had observed,” Gavaskar was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The 74-year-old also recalled a conversation with Virender Sehwag, when the former opener was struggling for runs.

“I remember once calling Virender Sehwag out of the blue. He had not been scoring too many runs. I told him, ‘Viru, just try the off-stump guard’. So he asked, ‘Why, Sunny bhai?’ So I told him, ‘Look, you aren’t known for great footwork. What is happening is, sometimes when you are getting out, you are reaching out for the delivery and it makes things difficult for you. So, maybe if you take the off-stump guard, you straight away know that the ball is outside the off-stump’. That is where the coach can come in with his inputs,” recapped Gavaskar.

Gavaskar went onto question if the team management had helped rectify the batters’ mistakes.

“If the batters are making the same mistakes over and over again, you need to ask what has happened with your technique. How have you tried to improve the batter? Have you tried to tell him, maybe take a different guard. Don’t take a leg-stump guard, take a middle and off stump guard,” the former Mumbai cricketer added.

Both of India’s upcoming Tests against West Indies will be part of the new 2023-25 WTC cycle. The Tests will be followed by three ODIs and five T20Is.

Published on: July 12, 2023 15:04:17 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

West Indies vs India: Head-to-head, stats and records ahead of IND vs WI Test series
First Cricket News

West Indies vs India: Head-to-head, stats and records ahead of IND vs WI Test series

Ahead of India's two-Test series against the West Indies, we take a look at their head-to-head record, stats and records.

India vs West Indies: Experienced pacer, keeper conundrum — what the Men in Blue's ODI squad is lacking
First Cricket News

India vs West Indies: Experienced pacer, keeper conundrum — what the Men in Blue's ODI squad is lacking

The ODI series against West Indies will mark the beginning of India's final preparations for World Cup 2023 that they will be hosting entirely for the first time in the tournament's history.

India vs West Indies: Kumble bowls with broken jaw, Jaffer's double ton and other top moments from past Test series
First Cricket News

India vs West Indies: Kumble bowls with broken jaw, Jaffer's double ton and other top moments from past Test series

With the Test series getting underway in just two days' time, let’s take a look at some top moments from India’s past Test series in West Indies: