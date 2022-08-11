Don't think Dinesh Karthik will play after T20 World Cup, says Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria said that Dinesh Karthik will not play beyond the T20 World Cup that takes place later this year, even if he is selected and performs successfully at the global event.

Karthik is at an interesting stage in his career. Despite most of the pundits having written him off, and Karthik having picked up commentary, he found a position in the Indian batting order on the back of a brilliant Indian Premier League (IPL) season for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Kaneria believes that Karthik is in the scheme of things for the T20 World Cup, but will not play beyond the tournament. His performance in the Aisa Cup will be vital for his selection in the T20 World Cup, considering the stiff competition amongst all-rounders and batters with such finishing skills.

“I don't think Dinesh Karthik will continue to play after the T20 World Cup. This Asia Cup is crucial for him to make sure he is in the T20 World Cup squad. His form, fitness, and how he finishes games will be something that many will have their eye on. India also have other hitters like Hardik Pandya, so even if DK does well in Asia Cup, this will be his last T20 World Cup," Kaneria said on his YoutTube channel.

Dinesh Karthik in 2022 becomes the first Indian to score 100+ T20I runs batting at No.7 or below in a calendar year.#WIvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) August 10, 2022

Kaneria also highlighted the unique role of Karthik as a finisher. Karthik has come to bat before the 15th over only once in 13 games since his comeback to the national side. Even Axar Patel has come above him to bat and that shows how clearly his role is defined.

There has been criticism of his selection from a few segments of the cricketing circles, but that shall not bother Karthik or the team management.

After a topsy-turvy performance against England and West Indies in the recent T20Is, Karthik’s performance in the Asia Cup will be under higher scrutiny from experts as well as selectors and the team management.

