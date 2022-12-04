Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan lashed out at BCCI and PCB over the stir created following Asian Cricket Council president Jay Shah’s statement that Pakistan won’t be hosting the 2023 Asia Cup and the tournament will be played at a neutral venue.

The remark by Shah, who is also BCCI secretary, made in October, led to a statement from PCB president Ramiz Raja, who said Pakistan won’t inform beforehand of the decision and threatened to pull out of the 2023 World Cup in India. Later the PCB chief added that they have no issue if India dont play Asia Cup but they will certainly pull out the tournament if ACC shifts the tournament.

Irfan, who played 64 international games for Pakistan, urged not to go by such statements while adding that both countries should play in each other’s backyards.

“Pakistan should go to India and India should come to Pakistan to play,” Irfan told ANI. “It increases love between people from both countries. Cricket should be separate from politics. Don’t go by statements that Pakistan won’t come to India, let the Board decide it.”

Earlier on Friday, Raza said it’s their right to host the Asia Cup.

“It’s not as if we don’t have hosting rights and we’re pleading to host it,” Ramiz had said on the sidelines of the ongoing Pakistan-England Test in Rawalpindi on Friday. “We won the rights fair and square. If India doesn’t come, they won’t come. If the Asia Cup gets taken away from Pakistan, maybe we’re the ones that pull out.”

“We’ve shown we can host great teams,” Ramiz said. “I can understand issues relating to bilateral cricket, but the Asia Cup is a multi-nation tournament, almost as big as the World Cup for the Asian bloc.

“Why give it to us in the first place and then make all those statements about India not travelling to Pakistan? I accept that India won’t come because the government won’t allow them to come – fine. But to take the Asia Cup away from the host on that basis isn’t right.”

