Don Bradman death anniversary: A look at some facts about the cricketing legend's career

Legendary cricketer Don Bradman breathed his last on this day, 25 February, in the year 2001. This year marks the 21st death anniversary of the Aussie superstar batter, who is widely regarded as the best player to grace the sport.

Don Bradman was born on 27 August, 1908, Cootamundra, New South Wales. The legendary cricketer, fondly known as ‘Don’, spent his formative years in the town of Bowrai. In the 234 First Class games that he played, the star batsman scored an astounding total of 28,067 runs, with a high score of 452 runs.

He made his debut at for the Australian side in 1928. In a career spanning two decades, Bradman created several records, many of which remain unbroken till date.

On the Don’s death anniversary, here are some of his most impressive records:

― Bradman is the only player to have scored over 300 runs in a day. On 11 July 1930, the star batter scored 309 in a single day against day in Leeds.

― In the 52 Tests that he played, the Aussie right-hand batsman scored a total of 6,996 runs at an average of 99.94. This batting average has never been surpassed by another cricketer. His unbelievable two-decade long career included 29 centuries and 13 half-centuries.

― Despite his staggering records, the Don hit a total of only six sixes throughout his entire career.

― The aggressive right-hand batsman retains the record for most hundreds against a single team. Bradman scored a total of 19 centuries in the 37 games he played against England.

― He also remains the batsman with the most number of runs against a single team. The star batter scored a total of 5,072 runs against England in his career.

― Bradman’s record of most centuries in consecutive matches also remains unparalleled. The Aussie batsman scored tons in six consecutive games in from 1937-38. Interestingly, all six of these centuries came against England.

― The Don also holds the record for the most runs scored in a single series. In the 1930 Ashes series, the right-hand batsman scored a staggering 974 runs in five games at an average of 139.14.

― Bradman remains the only player to have scored 12 double tons in Test matches till date.

― His record of most double tons in a single series also remains unbroken. In the 1930 Ashes against England, the star batter scored three double-centuries in the series.