'Doesn’t matter what the world thinks of you': Riyan Parag shares long post, poses with runners-up trophy

Rajasthan Royals missed out on clinching their second IPL title when they were beaten by Gujarat Titans in the IPL final. Led by Hardik Pandya, the Gujarat Titans put in a disciplined effort and never allowed Rajasthan to get away. Despite having Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer, Rajasthan did not find momentum as their support players in Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag did not fire.

Rajasthan Royals Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara spoke about their season and conceded that the support players needed to be far more consistent and that they need to learn to do so before the next season. Riyan Parag, a player that has got a lot of chances for Rajasthan, but has not been able to justify his potential with the bat, has been at the centre of a lot of debates and deliberations on social media. With his antics on the field, he generally finds a way to rub people the wrong way as his performances with the bat have been largely underwhelming.

In the season gone by, Parag scored 183 runs at a strike rate of 138.63 in 14 innings. He was hardly used as a bowler by Samson and could only pick a solitary wicket. However, he took to social media where he shared that he would remember this season with a smile and that it was the start of something memorable.

“Sometimes all you can do is look back and smile. Smile because it doesn’t matter what the world thinks of you. Smile because when you get to bed every single night, knowing you’ve given your 100%, it is always going to be good. It wasn’t our night yesterday but it is surely the start of something memorable. Don’t drop the smiles because we couldn’t make it to your yesterday but smile because we will surely be a part of your tomorrow, one day. Until then, hang on and Halla Bol,” said Parag in his post.

Check the post here:



Rajasthan finished second in the league table with 18 points from 14 matches, but then were restricted to 130 for 9 in the finals and Parag could only manage a run-a-ball 15.

