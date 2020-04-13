England all-rounder Ben Stokes gave Australia bowlers a tough time in the Headingley Test of the Ashes 2019 in which he snatched the game from the Kangaroos.

In an interview with The Guardian, Australia’s star fast bowler Pat Cummins recalled his experience of the Test match and Stokes’ epic innings.

When asked about Stokes, Cummins said with a laugh, “Oh do we have to talk about him?”

Narrating what happened in the wake of the Headingley Test, Cummins said they received a text from the head coach Justin Langer asking the team to sit down next morning and watch their implosion on replay.

Speaking on the meeting that took place in the aftermath of the Test, the fast bowler said during the replay, as the 10th-wicket partnership between Stokes and Jack Leach was played out, Langer chided captain Tim Paine for the team’s tactics.

Cummins added that Langer asked why they allowed Stokes to keep the strike when they needed to attack Leach.

In the game, a review was lost in Cummins’ overs. As a result of which when Australian spinner Nathan Lyon’s appeal for lbw for Stokes was turned down, as Australia were left with no review. At that time, England required two runs to win.

England were bowled out for 67 in the first innings at Headingley. However, Stokes played an unbeaten knock of 135 in the second, leading his team to a one wicket win. England scored 362 runs with Stokes and Leach putting up 76 runs on the scoreboard in their last-wicket partnership.

In a conversation organised by Sky News, Stokes, England captain Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes joined via videolink. The conversation was arranged even as the broadcaster replayed the dramatic finale of the Test.

The four cricketers spoke on the Headingley Test. Stokes said, "It's the first time I've watched it ball by ball. It's always going to be great memories, isn't it? One of the great days."

