Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

'Do not run him out': Aaron Finch shares experience of batting with Sachin Tendulkar at Lord’s

  • FP Trending
  • July 2nd, 2020
  • 14:37:47 IST

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has been an idol for many cricketers. Quite a few of them have said that they felt blessed to have played alongside the Master Blaster. Australia’s limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch recently shared his experience of batting with Tendulkar.

Speaking on the latest episode of the 'Sony Ten Pit Stop', Finch said he was only thinking about not running Tendulkar out when they opened together for Marylebone Cricket Club against Rest of the World at Lord's in 2014. The game was played to mark the bicentennial anniversary of the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

The opening pair of Finch and Tendulkar put 107 runs on the board, chasing a total of 294. The Rest of the World team was led by Australia spinner Shane Warne. In that match, Tendulkar scored 44 runs, while Finch made 181.

“All I was thinking was, 'Do not run him out, just do not run Sachin out'. I think it was one of the biggest, if not the biggest, crowd that Lord’s had ever had. It was a huge anniversary. Sachin is captaining one team and Warne is captaining the other. That was a huge, huge day,” said Finch.

The Australia captain added that there was huge Indian crowd at the ground and they were very loud. Finch said he was thinking he may not be able to get out of the stadium if Tendulkar got run out because of him.

Updated Date: July 02, 2020 14:37:47 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs South Africa: Mohammed Shami doesn't need push, Kuldeep Yadav knows why he is dropped, says skipper Virat Kohli
sports news

India vs South Africa: Mohammed Shami doesn't need push, Kuldeep Yadav knows why he is dropped, says skipper Virat Kohli

India vs South Africa: Proteas must channel Aussie Steve O'keefe's 2017 Pune heroics, follow Vizag batting template to bounce back
sports news

India vs South Africa: Proteas must channel Aussie Steve O'keefe's 2017 Pune heroics, follow Vizag batting template to bounce back

Anil Kumble says Rohit Sharma has attitude to succeed in overseas Test matches, R Ashwin is premier spinner for India
sports news

Anil Kumble says Rohit Sharma has attitude to succeed in overseas Test matches, R Ashwin is premier spinner for India