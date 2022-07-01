'Dirty politics of BCCI, Sanju should retire': Fans fume at India's squad for England T20Is

As is the case whenever an Indian team is announced, there are polarising opinions on social media. The same pattern followed when the selectors announced the squads for the limited-overs series against England. A big talking point was the non-inclusion of Sanju Samson for the second and third match of the England series as well as the three ODIs that follow.

Samson is part of India’s squad only for the first T20I, but he had to make way as Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant make a return to the fold. Samson was also not part of the squad for the home series against South Africa, but made a great comeback to the squad for the two-match T20I series in Ireland.

Fans did not take lightly to the fact that Samson was excluded despite smashing his maiden international fifty in the only opportunity he got against Ireland in the second T20I in Dublin. The wicket-keeper batter scored 77 off 42 balls when he opened the batting for India in the second T20I in Ireland. He also added 176 runs with Deepak Hooda (104), which turned out to be India's highest-ever for any wicket in the shortest format of the game.

In their last two T20I series, India rested a number of their frontline players. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja were rested while Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer played the South Africa series.

Hardik Pandya then led a rather inexperienced squad in Ireland and the same bunch will be present for the first T20I against England as it starts only one day after the end of the fifth Test. It will be interesting to see how the team looks and fares once all the big guns make their comeback.

