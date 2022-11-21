Wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik took a dig at the Vijay Hazare Trophy format after Tamil Nadu hammered Arunachal Pradesh by a record 435 runs in Bengaluru on Monday.

The Southern teams are some of the best teams in the Indian domestic circuit, whereas the teams from northeastern states are at a developing stage and do not boast of big players. Karthik was unhappy with the grouping of the teams and took to Twitter to express his disappointment.

Karthik in a tweet, wrote, “Does it make sense to have the northeast teams play the elite teams in the league phase. It just topples the run rates of teams and imagine if a match against one of these teams gets rained off! Can’t they have a separate group and then qualify ?”

Also on another side note Does it make sense to have the north east teams play the elite teams in the league phase .

It just topples the run rates of teams and imagine if a match against one of these teams gets rained off! Can’t they have a separate group and then qualify ? — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 21, 2022

Former India batter and commentator Aakash Chopra too echoed Karthik’s voice. “How’s this correct? It’s like a National team playing against A Village Team. Nothing against the performers…it’s not their fault if their opponents are weak…but what purpose does it serve to have this sorta contest?” Chopra wrote on Twitter.

How’s this correct? It’s like a National team playing against A Village Team. Nothing against the performers…it’s not their fault if their opponents are weak…but what purpose does it serve to have this sorta contest? pic.twitter.com/edTGnRK5IA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 21, 2022

Jagadeesan and Sai Sudharsan took on the Arunachal bowlers and helped Tamil Nadu post 506/2 in 50 overs. Jagadeesan etched his name in the record books after notching up the highest individual score in List A cricket. He scored 277 in 141 balls which included 15 maximums and 25 boundaries. This was also his fifth century on the trot in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Sudharsan on the other side struck a 102-ball 154.

Later, the Tamil Nadu bowlers did the job and bowled out the opponents for 71. Manimaran Siddharth scalped a five-wicket haul at the cost of just 12 runs in 7.4 overs.

