'Dinesh Karthik is a fine finisher but actual finishers are guys like Suryakumar Yadav': Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Former India captain and ex-chairman of the selection committee, Krishnamachari Srikkanth believes that Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav is a better finisher than Dinesh Karthik.

Karthik who made his comeback to the Indian team after perfectly playing the role of a finisher for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2022, has been impressive as a finisher.

Moreover, Karthik has helped India win matches with his finishing skills since his return to the team. The 37-year-old smashed a 27-ball 55 on a tough pitch against South Africa in Rajkot and an unbeaten 19-ball 41 on a tricky pitch against West Indies in Trinidad in recent times.

However, Srikkanth feels that Suryakumar, who is a top-order batter, is India's best finisher even above someone like Karthik.

“In my book, the finisher is the guy who can take the batting from the 8th or 12th over and go on till the 20th over and win the match for India. KL Rahul is a good finisher, and Rohit Sharma is a good finisher. They go opening by the way. I just can’t say that you bat the last five overs and say he’s a finisher. I would call Dinesh Karthik a fine finisher but actual finishers are guys like Suryakumar Yadav.

“He is a brilliant finisher. You have Rishabh Pant, who is a brilliant finisher. You have Hardik Pandya, who is a brilliant finisher too. I think I would like to clarify that a finisher is a guy who takes the team from the eighth over and goes on till the 20th over,” Srikkanth said on the Star Sports show Follow The Blues.

Former Pakistan leg spinners Danish Kaneria as well said that Karthik will not play beyond the T20 World Cup, even if he is selected and does well at the World Cup.

Meanwhile, former India wicketkeeper and ex-chief of the selection committee, Kiran More asserted that the emergence of Hardik Pandya as a four-over bowler has convinced Rohit Sharma and the team management to include another wrist spinner in Team India’s squad for the 2022 Asia Cup.

“Yes, definitely. The way Hardik Pandya has got back in form, bowling at 140-147 kmph. When the captain gets such a player in the team who can bowl 4 overs and take wickets as well as gets runs for the team and a finisher as well, such players are needed in the team,” More said.

“But I want to say that this team that has been announced (for the Asia Cup) will not be the same team for the T20 World Cup. Mohammed Shami will definitely be there in the Indian team. The back-up that they are taking along is not the final team, this is just the preparation for the World Cup. I will say that Mohammed Shami must definitely go for the World Cup. The process Rahul Dravid works is the way he is handling the team, he added.

More also said that someone Avesh Khan will only be a replacement for some of the senior bowlers, but someone like Shami would be a priority for the World Cup. However, considering the current team selection, Shami seems like out of contention for the shortest format of the game.

“In case of back-up if any good bowler is down with injury, then Avesh Khan would fill in his place in Australia because you don't know when you could get injured especially the fast bowlers. Bumrah is currently injured right now, so I think Mohammed Shami or Bumrah will definitely go to Australia for the World Cup,” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.