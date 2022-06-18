Dinesh Karthik, don’t spoil us: Twitter erupts as wicketkeeper-batter smashes maiden T20I fifty, India level series

On a comeback trail, seasoned wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik slammed his maiden T20I half-century and powered India to 169, a total that proved to be more than enough for South Africa as India drew level in the series on Friday.

India were asked to bat first for the fourth time in a row but this time India’s top order did not perform. Ishan Kishan got going but Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer fell in the powerplay. Rishabh Pant failed once again as he chased another wide one from Keshav Maharaj and was caught at point. He was dismissed for a 23-ball 17. The surface on a slower side and it offered some assistance to all the bowlers, but Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya showed the batting side how to find their range on this surface.

After the flurry of wickets, the batters took the time to suss the conditions and after the first 10 overs yielded just 56 runs, the last 10 went for 113. Both Karthik and Pandya took a good measure of the South Africa bowling attack.

Pandya was dismissed in the penultimate over for 46 runs off 31 balls, Karthik ensured India end the innings with momentum on their side. He notched up his maiden fifty in the final over and he got to his landmark in 26 balls.

Chasing this target, South Africa never found any momentum. Captain Temba Bavuma had to retire hurt after sustaining an elbow injury. Quinton de Kock looked in good touch, but he was run out. Dwaine Pretorius never hit his stride, while Henrich Klassen was trapped by Yuzvendra Chahal for just eight runs. Harshal Patel provided the killer blow when he knocked over David Miller in the 11th over. The chase derailed when Miller was sent back as India cruised home to level the series.

Here's how Twitter reacted after this match:

https://twitter.com/WasimJaffer14/status/1537811195083620353

https://twitter.com/mipaltan/status/1537822110319378432

https://twitter.com/virendersehwag/status/1537816328467148803

https://twitter.com/WasimJaffer14/status/1537840826016878592

https://twitter.com/IrfanPathan/status/1537840798313500672

https://twitter.com/wmakarand/status/1537819947107336193

https://twitter.com/IrfanPathan/status/1537811801026355201

https://twitter.com/FarziCricketer/status/1537815267945816064