Dinesh Karthik clears the air on why Yuzvendra Chahal wasn't included in India playing XI during T20 World Cup

The Indian team management faced heat for not including spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the final XI during the recently-concluded T20 World Cup in Australia. Wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik who was also a part of the squad for the tournament has said that captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid had made it clear to Chahal and Harshal Patel at the start of the competition that they would be a part of the playing XI only if the conditions were in favour.

“They didn’t sulk once or get upset once because they were very sure. At the start of the tournament they were said that under these conditions we would be playing you otherwise it might be hard. So they were very aware and were preparing in such a way that when get an opportunity they will try and do their best but there might be a chance that they end up not playing. So when that clarity is there from the coach and captain it makes the job easier for the player because you just start looking inward and think okay what do I do to start preparing better. That is what they were doing and had they been given a chance they would have given their best. This is a very high intensity tournament. As mentioned, he played a lot of matches for India and he knows the feeling of being dropped,” Karthik said during his conversation with Cricbuzz.

Talking about India’s campaign, the Men in Blue made it to the last four but bowed out of the tournament after losing to England in the semis.

Chasing 169, England thumped India by 10 wickets to make it to the final and then defeated Pakistan in the title clash to lift their second T20 World Cup trophy.

