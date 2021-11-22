Dinesh Karthik believes Yuzvendra Chahal will be in Rohit Sharma's T20 World Cup 2022 squad

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has praised leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as Team India won the third and final T20I against New Zealand, saying he believes that the bowler would play in the T20 World Cup in Australia next year.

Karthik, while speaking to Cricbuzz, called Chahal a "brave" bowler and also stated that playing chess has helped him a lot as a bowler.

“Great to see him come back. And he showed his character. The way he bowled in the second leg of IPL, he was an absolute champion. He is the top leg-spinner in India. I always rate him very high because he is also a chess player and they are always a couple of moves ahead than normal people. And that is always a special attribute for me,“ said Karthik.

For the next T20 World Cup, the veteran cricketer feels that Chahal, who is a very good bowler abroad as well, will be a very important member when Team India travels to Australia.

”He is also a very good bowler abroad as well, a very important attribute to keep in mind when India travel to Australia for the next T20 World Cup. I am sure he will be on that flight to Australia," he said.

The third T20I was Chahal's first appearance for India after the Sri Lanka tour that took place earlier this year. He missed the T20 World Cup and returned to the squad for Rahul Chahar.

Speaking about Chahal and Rohit Sharma’s relationship, the Indian wicket-keeper said, "I also know Rohit trusts him a lot. Their relationship is not just strong off the field, on the field they have some good conversations."

Chahal took the wicket of half-centurion Martin Guptill on his return to the side as India won the Kolkata T20I by 73 runs to complete a 3-0 series sweep.