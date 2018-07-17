Dinesh Chandimal banned: Here's a look at timeline of events in Sri Lankan ball-tampering crisis
The Sri Lankan ball-tampering controversy reached a new level on Monday when the ICC slapped a two-Test and four-ODI ban on captain Dinesh Chandimal, coach Chandika Hathurusingha and team manager Asanka Gurusinha.
FirstCricket Staff,
July 17, 2018
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets
- India in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by 86 runs
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 201 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 BANW Vs IREW Bangladesh Women beat Ireland Women by 25 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 THAW Vs UGAW Thailand Women beat Uganda Women by 34 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 PNGW Vs SCO Scotland Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 10 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 08:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW vs INDW - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs PAKW - Nov 10th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW vs BANW - Nov 10th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs SLW - Nov 11th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 INDW vs PAKW - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs IREW - Nov 12th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs BANW - Nov 13th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3182
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6298
|126
|2
|India
|5743
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3391
|103
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Not long after the infamous Sandpapergate scandal that sent shockwaves around the cricketing world, Sri Lanka got involved in a similar crisis, with captain Dinesh Chandimal accused of tampering the ball during the recent Test series against West Indies in the Caribbean.
Chandimal came under the scanner during the second West Indies-Sri Lanka Test at St Lucia between 14 and 19 June, with umpires Ian Gould and Aleem Dar as well as match referee Javagal Srinath pulling up the Sri Lankan captain after observing his on-field behaviour. While a plenty of controversy ensured thereafter, with the visitors delaying the start of play on the third day by a few hours.
Umpire Aleem Dar checks the ball on Day 3 of the second Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka. AFP
The controversy reached a new level on Monday when the ICC slapped a two-Test and four-ODI ban on Chandimal, coach Chandika Hathurusingha and team manager Asanka Gurusinha, although the punishment was meant for the Sri Lankan team's behaviour in the aftermath of the ball-tampering accusation more than the commitment of the offence itself.
Here's a timeline of events in the Sri Lankan ball-tampering saga:
Day 2, 15 June
Sri Lanka skipper Chandimal is seen putting a sweet into his mouth, after which he uses his saliva to shine the ball. The TV crew present at the Darren Sammy Stadium at Gros Islet capture Chandimal in the act.
Day 3, 16 June
The on-field umpires Gould and Dar discuss the matter with Chandimal after reviewing footage from the previous day's play. The Sri Lankan team reluctantly step out to the field, only for them to head back to the dressing room shortly after. Eventually, match referee Srinath gets involved in the matter and was seen discussing the issue with the umpires and the visitors. Play eventually resumes after a two-hour delay.
When play eventually resumes, Sri Lanka do well to limit the West Indies first innings lead to 47 runs as the hosts, who started the day at 118 for two, lost their last six wickets for 59 runs to be dismissed in the final session for 300.
19 June
Srinath hands Chandimal two suspension points — which equates to a one-Test ban — and docks 100 percent of the captain's match fees from the second Test. The punishment is handed out for violating code 2.2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct.
21 June
Skipper Chandimal appeals against the one-match ban ahead of the third and final Test against West Indies at Barbados, which took place between 23 and 26 June.
22 June
Chandimal's appeal is rejected by the Judicial Commissioner, as a result of which the skipper misses out on the third Test. Suranga Lakmal leads in his stead, and guides the Lankans to a four-wicket win over the hosts to draw the three-match series at 1-1.
11 July
Chandimal, Hathurusingha and Gurusinha agree to sit out of the two-Test series against South Africa at home a day before the opening game at Galle, with an ICC judicial commision hearing taking place on the same day.
16 July
ICC bans Chandimal, Hathurusingha and Gurusinha for two Tests and four one-day internationals for breaching the spirit of the game. The trio are also given six penalty points each.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date:
Jul 17, 2018
Also See
Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal, coach Chandika Hathurusingha handed four ODI, two Test ban for ball-tampering
Highlights, Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1 at Galle, Full Cricket Score: Visitors trail by 283 runs
Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal named in Test squad despite potential suspension