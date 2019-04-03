First Cricket
Dimuth Karunaratne fined $7,000 by Sri Lanka Cricket for drink-driving incident, no further action to be taken

Sri Lanka Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne was involved in a drink driving accident on Sunday after which he was also arrested and was later released on bail.

Reuters, Apr 03, 2019 17:56:06 IST

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have fined Dimuth Karunaratne $7,000 after the Test captain’s arrest on Sunday for a drink driving accident violated the terms of his player contract, the country’s governing body said on Wednesday.

The driver injured in the accident in Colombo was later discharged from hospital and Karunaratne was released on bail. The batsman later produced himself in court and also apologised for his actions as SLC began its own inquiry into the incident.

File image of Dimuth Karunaratne. AFP

“Sri Lanka Cricket decided to impose a fine of US$ 7,000 on Dimuth Karunaratne after the player was found to have violated the ‘Player Contractual Obligation’ entered into with SLC,” the board said in a statement.

“However, considering Karunaratne’s earlier track record, where he has maintained a very high professional standard as a player, SLC will not take further action against him.”

Karunaratne captained Sri Lanka when they became the first Asian team to win a test series in South Africa last month.

Updated Date: Apr 03, 2019 17:56:06 IST

