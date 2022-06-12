'Didn't compete with Sachin, Azhar or Dravid': Sourav Ganguly speaks on his leadership mantra

Former India skipper and the current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly opened up about his captaincy days and how he never competed with the likes of Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammad Azharuddin and instead had a collaboration with them in building a team.

“There is a difference between being a captain and a leader, in a titular position as a captain, how did you make the seniors, and the youngsters believe in your leadership. Captaincy, to me, is leading a team on the ground, and leadership, to me, is building a team. So, whether I worked with Sachin, Azhar, or Dravid, I didn't compete with them; instead, I collaborated with them as leaders and shared responsibility," Ganguly said in a conversation with Deepak Lamba, CEO, Worldwide Media, President, Times Strategic Solutions Limited at an exclusive gathering organized by The Economic Times India Leadership Council.

A number of players were nurtured under Ganguly's captaincy and mentioning the talent in the side, the former left-handed batter insisted that the team was full of cricketers who possessed a lot of abilities and just needed exposure.

"But talent without exposure is nothing. I had some great players under me who could have gone on to become captain at any time, and I was fortunate enough to meet those great players, so I saw it not only as an honour but also as an opportunity to change things, to make it an even platform for everyone to express themselves. When you selected an individual, you firstly selected them based on their abilities, and second, you selected them to succeed," Ganguly added.

India ended up as runners up in Knockout Trophy in 2000 and the ODI World Cup in 2003 under Ganguly's leadership.

