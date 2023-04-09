The famous ‘Dhoni Review System’ is back for Mahendra Singh Dhoni fans.

During Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) clash with the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday, the Dhoni Review System came into action when the umpire was unmoved after an appeal for Suryakumar Yadav’s wicket.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

In the eighth over Yadav tried to chase a delivery from Mitchell Santer down the leg side to sweep it toward the leg boundary. However, he missed connecting it and the ball went by just touching his gloves before ending in Dhoni’s hands behind the wickets.

Dhoni, who was quick to appeal, went for the review when the first umpire seemed unmoved.

The review showed what Dhoni, behind the wickets, caught in a split second and the observant umpire could not.

The MI, who were called to bat first by Dhoni who won the toss, had a bad run with the batters. Falling like a pack of cards, half of the batting order was back in the pavilion before they managed to put up 80 runs on the board.

The dangerous-looking MI skipper Rohit Sharma was sent back on 21 by Tushar Deshpande in the fourth over itself.

IPL 2023: Top moments from MI-CSK match

Ishan Kishan was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja at 32, the highest for MI in the match, in the sixth over.

MI, despite the early wickets, managed to take the total to 157 for eight wickets.

Jadeja, with three wickets, was the leading wicket-taker for the CSK, followed by Santer and Deshpande with two wickets each.

CSK chased down the total with eleven balls remaining for just three wickets. Ajinkya Rahane — 61 for 27 — and Ruturaj Gaikwad — 40 (not out) for 36 — headlined the CSK chase.

Dhoni has brought more to the table this season for the CSK than just his leadership. In their first game against Gujarat Titans, batting at No 8, he scored 14 of 7 deliveries. And in the second match against Lucknow Super Giants, he stole the show by hitting two back-to-back sixes in the last over against one of the quickest pacers of the time Mark Wood.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.