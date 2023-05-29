Whether MS Dhoni will retire from IPL after the final or not will become clear on Monday night. Dhoni’s team Chennai Super Kings will face defending champions Gujarat Titans in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Dhoni has so far not confirmed that IPL 2023 is his last season, but there are speculations that the former India captain will big goodbye to the league after the end of the final.

The 41-year-old was asked about the same after he led CSK to a 15-run win over GT in the Qualifier 1 to reach the IPL 2023 final. Dhoni in reply said that he has “ample time to decide”.

“I don’t know. I have 8-9 months to decide. The small auction will be around December. So why to take that headache right now? I have ample time to decide. But, I will always be there for CSK whether it’s in the playing form or sitting somewhere outside,” Dhoni told the official broadcasters.

Amid all the rumours, the 1983 World Cup winning-captain Kapil Dev while discussing the matter on ABP News said that Dhoni will not be playing all his life and fans need to thank the Jharkhand cricketer for his services instead of worrying about his retirement.

“He has been playing IPL for 15 years. Why is it that we are only talking about Dhoni? He has done his work. What more do we want from him? Do we want him to play all his life? That is not going to happen. We should instead be thankful that he played for 15 years. Whether he plays next year or not, before departing he has played impressively. He may not have scored big runs but he led the team to the final and it shows what is the importance of a skipper in the game of cricket,” Kapil said.

Meanwhile, The IPL final which was scheduled for Sunday will now be played on the reserve day, which is 29 May (Monday). The Sunday final was postponed due to rain.

