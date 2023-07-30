Puducherry: Dashing all-rounder Shivam Dube went on a six-hitting spree as West Zone registered a comfortable six-wicket win over North Zone in a round-robin match of the Deodhar trophy in Puducherry on Sunday.

The left-handed batter, who plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), deposited the ball into the stands five times besides hitting three fours in an unbeaten 78-ball 83 as West Zone knocked off a target of 260 in 48.5 balls.

Dube shared an unconquered 138-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Kathan Patel (63) to complete the job after Harvik Desai (56) set the platform with a fine fifty at the top.

Opting to bat, North Zone posted a competitive 259 for six, riding on the three fifties scored by Himanshu Rana (54), Nitish Rana (54) and Shubham Rohilla (56) but it was not enough in the end.

For West Zone, Shams Mulani (3/29) was the most successful bowler, while RS Hangargekar (1/43), Sarfaraz Khan (1/17) and Rahul Tripathi (1/26) scalped one wicket each.

Rishi Dhawan (1/30), Mayank Yadav (1/39) and Nitish Rana (1/46) took one wicket each for North Zone.

West Zone are placed at the third spot with 12 points following three wins in four matches, while North Zone are at the fifth position with one win from four games.

South Zone beat East Zone by 5 wickets

Mayank Agarwal and Sai Sudharsan came up with superb half-centuries as South Zone produced an allround show to continue its unbeaten run, coasting to a comfortable five-wicket win over East Zone in a round-robin match of the Deodhar Trophy here on Sunday.

Agarwal (84) and Sudharsan (53) shared an 118-run partnership for the second wicket, studded with 10 fours and two sixes, in South Zone’s emphatic 230-run chase in 44.2 overs.

While Agarwal slammed six fours and a six in 88 balls, his partner Sudharsan send the ball four times across the fence and deposited it at the stands once in his 57-ball knock.

Once they were back in the hut, N Jagadeesan (32) and Rohit Rayudu (24) kept their chase on track.

South Zone was atop the points table with four wins in as many games, while East Zone are placed second with 3 wins in 4 matches.

The win was set up by a collective effort from the bowlers with seam trio of V Koushik (3/37), Vidhwath Kaverappa (2/40) and Vijaykumar Vyshak (1/62) sharing six wickets, while spin duo of Sai Kishore (3/45) and Washington Sundar (1/41) taking four.

Electing to bat, Virat Singh (49) and Subhranshu Senapati (44) gave East Zone a good start but they suffered a collapse after the duo were back to the pavilion, losing regular wickets.

Akash Deep (44) and Mukhtar Hussain (33) then rescued the team, taking East Zone to a respectable score.

Central Zone beat North Zone by eight wickets

Shivam Chaudhary and Yash Dubey slammed fine fifties to complement the spinners’ performance as Central Zone defeated North East Zone by eight wickets in a round-robin match of the Deodhar Trophy here on Sunday.

Opting to field, Central Zone dismissed North Zone for 164 in 49 overs before romping home in 33 overs, courtesy a 153-run second-wicket stand between Shivam (85) and Yash (72).

Chaudhary blasted seven fours and two sixes in his 90-ball innings, while Dubey had seven hits to the fence and one maximum in his 91-ball 72-run knock.

With the win, Central Zone claimed their first win in four games to be at the fourth spot in the six-team tournament, while North Zone are in fifth position with one win and two losses.

Sent in to bat, North Zone couldn’t get any momentum and were reduced to 17 for two in 6 overs.

The spin trio of Aditya Sarwate (3/19), Saransh Jain (2/39), Yash Kothari (2/4) and Karn Sharma (1/34) strangled the batters, sharing eight wickets among them.

Shivam Mavi (1/19) and Yash Thakur (1/15) were the other wickettakers.

For North Zone, Kamsha Yangfo (35), Ashish Thapa (31), Rex Singh (27) and L Keishangbam (24) scored the bulk of runs.

With inputs from PTI