Deodhar Trophy 2018: Ajinkya Rahane's struggles in limited-overs cricket continue as Hanuma Vihari guides India B to final
Rahane, leading the India C side, managed just 32 runs off 61 balls. With three national selectors watching the proceedings, Rahane didn't help his cause a lot as he couldn't even rotate the strike.
New Delhi: Ajinkya Rahane's struggles in limited-overs cricket continued as India B comfortably beat India C by 30 runs to enter the Deodhar Trophy final on Wednesday.
File image of Ajinkya Rahane. Reuters
It was Hanuma Vihari's fighting half-century under pressure that propped India B to 231 for 9 in 50 overs.
Their spinners, Krishnappa Gowtham (3/40 in 10 overs) and Manoj Tiwary (3/44 in 8 overs) did the bulk of the damage to restrict India C to 201 all out in 48.2 overs.
However, what stuck out like a sore thumb was India C team captain Rahane's struggle as he managed only 32 runs off 61 balls.
His struggles were compounded as left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem (0/29 in 10 overs) who kept the Indian Test vice-captain under check.
With three national selectors watching the proceedings, Rahane didn't help his cause a lot as he couldn't even rotate the strike.
On a slowish Kotla track, Rahane played a lot of dot balls which increased pressure on the later batsmen.
Finally, it was Gowtham who ended his miseries as Rahane could not check his drive with Tiwary taking the catch at covers.
Shubman Gill (35), Suryakumar Yadav (39) and Vijay Shankar (35) got the starts but played indiscreet shots as the India C team's chase never gained momentum.
Earlier, courtesy Vihari's second successive half-century (76 off 94 balls), India B scored 231 for 9 in 50 overs after being reduced to 90 for 5. Vihari hit six boundaries as other players struggled.
It was a 60-run stand between Vihari and Ankush Bains (25) that gave India B team's score some semblance of respectability.
Vihari anchored the innings as he was the ninth batsman out with India B team stranded on 195.
Jaydev Unadkat (15) and Shahbaz Nadeem (19) added 36 runs for the final wicket and that proved crucial in the end.
Brief Scores:
India B: 231/9 in 50 overs (Hanuma Vihari 76, Ankush Bains 25; Rajneesh Gurbani 3/38).
India C: 201 all out in 48.2 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 39; K Gowtham 3/40, Manoj Tiwary 3/44).
Updated Date:
Oct 24, 2018
