Deodhar Trophy 2018: After scoring ton for India C, Shubman Gill says he is ready to play for India
Shubman Gill hit an unbeaten 106 off 111 balls as India C defeated India A to reach the final of Deodhar Trophy 2018.
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 64 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 89 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 150 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan beat Australia by 66 runs
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India tied with West Indies
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Sri Lanka beat England by 219 runs (D/L method)
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 26th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 27th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 27th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 28th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 29th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Oct 31st, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 1st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 2nd, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 3rd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
CBI row: How the battle between agency director Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana unfolded
-
'Rahul Gandhi is living in a hallucination': BJP hits back at Congress president over his remarks on CBI row
-
Sabzar Ahmad Sofi's death signals urgent need to weed out 'handlers' turning Kashmiri students to militants
-
Sahle-Work Zewde elected first woman President of Ethiopia; 68-yr-old UN veteran unanimously chosen by parliament
-
Asian Champions Trophy 2018: India’s win over South Korea resembled a dull movie with a great star cast
-
Mehsampur movie review: A playful, anarchic film on iconic Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila's death
-
Udayan Mukherjee on his debut novel Dark Circles, and why he may never return to television studios
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Vilas Ghogare sang of Ambedkar with his iktara
-
CBI vs CBI: राफेल की जांच सीबीआई से करवाना पीएम के लिए आत्महत्या करना था- राहुल गांधी
-
CBI विवाद में नया मोड़: आलोक वर्मा और अस्थाना ऑफिस आएंगे लेकिन काम नहीं करेंगे
-
वर्मा बनाम अस्थाना: बहुत देर हो जाए इससे पहले दूसरी एजेंसियों में सफाई अभियान शुरू होना चाहिए
-
राफेल मामला: दसॉ के सीईओ बोले- कंपनी चुनने के लिए सरकार ने नहीं डाला कोई दबाव
-
CBI Vs CBI: सरकार के खिलाफ विपक्ष को मिला मुद्दा, सीबीआई की साख पर भी सवाल
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6624
|123
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
Rising star Shubman Gill says he is ready follow his U-19 captain Prithvi Shaw into the Indian team but is patiently waiting for his big break.
With not many places up for grabs in the Indian team across formats, the stylish batsman from Punjab might have to wait a little longer than expected.
File image of Shubman Gill. Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ICC
The 19-year-old is not losing sleep over it and is busy piling up the runs in whatever format he plays. He scored runs for KKR in the IPL, has performed for India A and has shown supreme form in the ongoing Deodhar Trophy.
In the presence of India and domestic veterans, Gill made the only hundred of the tournament in a high-pressure chase to take India C to the final on Saturday.
His friend and U-19 skipper Shaw had already set a high benchmark but the highly talented Gill is up for the challenge.
"I am ready. I did not get the opportunity against the West Indies but I might get one in the next series. I am just happy scoring runs," a supremely confident Gill told PTI when asked about the time frame he has set for himself as Shaw has already made his Test debut.
India's U-19 stars become subjects of immense scrutiny once they deliver in popular events like World Cup. Shaw and Gill are experiencing that at the moment.
Asked how he deals with such high expectations, Gill said: "All these things (expectations) are there in your mind before you get into the middle. It is all about scoring runs when you get on the field. I don't think what will happen when I get out.
"Yes, they all recognise you for your U-19 days but we have to keep performing the same way at the higher levels to get a chance."
Gill recently turned 19 but he batted with remarkable poise and maturity on way to a match-winning hundred at the Feroz Shah Kotla here on Thursday. The unbeaten 90-run stand with the hard-hitting Suryakumar Yadav was also a lesson in partnership building.
Gill paced his innings beautifully and in the presence of three national selectors, grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Does he talk to anyone on building the innings or does it come naturally to him?
"I don't talk to anyone on pacing the innings. Only my father, who is also my coach, advises me. Plus, we see lot of international cricket on television these days. I try to understand that and try to do the same in the middle.
"It is also about belief. That belief comes from practice and when you replicate that in a match, you get more confident about your game."
He forged two important partnerships with Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav to see India C through.
"It feels good to take the team into the final. Ishan and Surya bhai also batted well. It was important to convert loose balls on this wicket. If you dont' do that, it creates more pressure. The talk all through was to find an odd boundary and rotate the strike as the asking rate was constantly around six an over," added Gill.
Updated Date:
Oct 25, 2018
Also See
Deodhar Trophy 2018: Shubman Gill slams match-winning ton in front of selectors to help India C enter final by beating India A
Deodhar Trophy 2018: Focus on Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin as three-team tournament begins on Tuesday
Deodhar Trophy 2018: Hanuma Vihari, Shahbaz Nadeem shine as India B beat India A in opening match