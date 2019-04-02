Delhi High Court seeks Prasar Bharati reply on plea regarding sharing of ICC Cricket World Cup audio feed
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought Prasar Bharati's response on a plea by a sports content distribution company alleging that it was resorting to arm-twisting tactics to buy its audio feed rights for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup.
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs Bangalore Live Now
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 9 wickets
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 88 runs
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 7 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 96 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN Vs DC Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE Vs RAJ Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 20 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD Vs BLR Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 118 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM vs CHE - Apr 3rd, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC vs HYD - Apr 4th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR vs KOL - Apr 5th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Uganda Women Triangular T20I Series, 2019 KENW vs ZIMW - Apr 6th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Uganda Women Triangular T20I Series, 2019 UGAW vs KENW - Apr 6th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Uganda Women Triangular T20I Series, 2019 UGAW vs KENW - Apr 7th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
IPL 2019 LIVE Score, RR vs RCB Match at Jaipur: Ajinkya Rahane, Jos Buttler off to a rapid start in 159-run chase
-
Lok Sabha election 2019: In Bhubaneswar, BJP pits former IAS officer against BJD's ex-cop; CPM veteran Shivaji Patnaik sidelined
-
Lok Sabha polls: Revival of Mandya sugar mills talked up even as Karnataka farmers lament rising debts, rusting factories
-
SC order quashing 12 February RBI circular to give relief to power companies but will delay bankruptcy proceedings, say experts
-
Beijing's white paper aimed at preventing revival of Tibet issue, keeping human rights violations by China under wraps
-
Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo on Stan Lee's final cameo, Reddit theories, and misleading fans through trailers
-
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Hockey Series Finals in Bhubaneswar still on schedule despite IOC diktat, says IOA official
-
In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women without a country
-
Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's fish fresh
-
बिहार: महागठबंधन की सीटों को हुआ ऐलान, इन बड़े नेताओं को यहां से मिला टिकट
-
मुंबई नॉर्थ से उर्मिला को मिला टिकट, बीजेपी के इस नेता से होगी टक्कर
-
मुझे नादान समझने वाले खुद नादान हैं: तेजप्रताप यादव
-
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5701
|108
|6
|Pakistan
|5147
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought Prasar Bharati's response on a plea by a sports content distribution company alleging that it was resorting to arm-twisting tactics to buy its audio feed rights for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup.
Representative image. AFP
The high court sought the state-owned broadcasting agency's stand on the petition by India Sports Flashes Pvt Ltd.
The plea is seeking directions to Prasar Bharti to act in terms of the Sports Act by agreeing to share the audio feed of the private company in the cricketing event.
Advocate Rajneesh Chopra, who appeared for India Sports, said the court issued notice to Prasar Bharati and asked it to file the reply within 10 days.
With the direction, the matter was listed for further hearing on 24 April, he said.
India Sports has alleged that "they (Prasar Bharati) are by using their authority as a state entity, restricting the entry of other private companies to acquire the sub license for the same product by arm twisting the petitioner before hand, so that later, the respondent themselves could further sub license the radio broadcast feed".
According to the petition, the Sports Act does not say that a content provider like the petitioner was required to sell its existing rights to Prasar Bharati.
India Sports, which claims to be the world's biggest sports radio, said that it broadcasts live chat commentaries, talk shows, special sports programs, expert comments, sports news and updates.
It has said in its petition that its subsidiary company, Asia Sports Flashes, entered into an agreement with Channel 2 Group for sub-licensee, joint production and distribution partnership deal for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 for audio rights only.
"That vide letter dated January 27, 2019, as issued by Channel 2 Group, it has also granted rights for further sub-licensing," the petition has said and added that it cannot, therefore, sell the rights.
The company has contended that it has offered the audio feeds to Prasar Bharati, but the state-run broadcasting agency was insisting on completely purchasing the entire broadcasting rights granted to it.
"..the respondent (Prasar Bharati) are now resorting to strong persuasion tactics to force the petitioner (India Sports) to sell their entire rights in the radio broadcast of the above mentioned ICC event and has been constantly for a long period been forcing the petitioner to provide a new proposal for selling the entire radio broadcasting rights available with the petitioner to the respondent which the petitioner are not willing to do," the plea has said.
It has also contended that there was also "a threat /possibility of action against the petitioner under section 4 of the Sports Act, that is, penalty upon the petitioner".
It has said that further delay in working out an arrangement "would hamper the monetisation opportunity and would be very difficult to manage the deal due to shortage of time".
It said that "as per the Sports Act, if the respondent takes the feed from the petitioner then it does not have to pay any money upfront, rather it will be entitled to receive 50 percent from the total revenue generated during the whole period. Thus, it will save a lot of money of exchequer and will earn huge returns for itself due to huge potential of the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, 2019.
Updated Date:
Apr 02, 2019 21:41:36 IST
Also See
Impressed by Vijay Shankar's technique and temperament, Indian team management inclined to use him at No 4 in World Cup
Remembering April 2, 2011: The day Wankhede entered folklore, the night we danced on the streets of Mumbai
Aaron Finch says Australia's recent revival and return of Steve Smith, David Warner make World Cup selection 'tough decision'