Delhi cricketer and former U-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand moves to Uttarakhand for upcoming domestic season

FirstCricket Staff, Sep 03, 2019 15:25:27 IST

Delhi cricketer Unmukt Chand has decided to shift his base from the national capital to Uttarakhand.

Unmukt, who burst on to the scene first in 2010, had led India U-19 team to success at 2012 World Cup in Australia. He had scored a fine century in the final to help India lift the trophy. Chand entered the cricketing scene with many promises but after his U-19 days, he has been struggling to find his footing.

On Tuesday (3 September), he announced on Twitter that he will be moving to Uttarakhand team although he limited the reason given for the switch to a 'divine existence'.

Chand wrote, "The journey from colony parks to the celebrated Ferozshah Kotla has been very special but then we are too ordinary to be having control over the plans of the divine existence."

Chand thanked Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) and also wrote that he is excited for his new role in the Uttarakhan team.

"..It also feels great to be getting an opportunity to be representing Uttarakhan, the state I have a deep connection with. The challenges of setting up a new unit of fresh talented players excites me and it feels great to contribute towards it."

Unmukt has played 60 first-class matches so far in which he has scored 3184 runs while he has 4248 runs in 114 List A matches.

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2019 15:25:27 IST

