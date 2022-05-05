DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Both Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aiming to secure a place in the playoffs when they battle it out at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (5 May).

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals have a had a rather hot and cold season so far. The Delhi-based franchise comes into this match with a six-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants. Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad too suffered a defeat in their last outing, after five consecutive wins. The contest is heating for the third and fourth positions on the points table and this match will hold a lot of significance for both the sides.

Sunrisers had a rather forgettable bowling performance against CSK as they conceded 202 runs and will look to put up a better show against the Delhi Capitals.

Ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad; here is all you need to know:

DC vs SRH Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad encounter.

DC vs SRH Live Streaming

The match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad encounter is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

DC vs SRH Match Details

The DC vs SRH match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (5 May) at 7:30 pm.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Prithvi Shaw

Vice-Captain: Rahul Tripathi

Suggested Playing XI for DC vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

DC vs SRH Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Washington Sundar, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

